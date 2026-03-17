Behrooz Ghamari - The Long War On Iran

Subtitle:

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Narges Bajoghli, Behrooz Ghamari

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 17, 2026, midnight

Summary: This episode is audio from a talk titled "The Long War on Iran", which features Behrooz Ghamari in conversation with Narges Bajoghli.



Ghamari’s recent book of the same name draws on two decades of political analysis to explore the history of US intervention in the region, focusing on the enduring sanctions imposed on Iran and the persistent perception of the Islamic Republic as a major obstacle to American power.



By challenging the conventional image of Iran as a totalitarian regime, Ghamari urges readers to appreciate the country’s diverse society and complex political landscape.



Narges Bajoghli is a scholar, award-winning author, and public intellectual exploring the intersections of media, power, and resistance in global politics.



The event was sponsored by OR Books, and took place at the Francis Kite Club in New York City on March 4th, 2026.

Credits: Audio both recorded on-site and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.



If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent, OR Books, and the Francis Kite Club.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!

Notes: There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.



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Version 2: A 59-minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro, plus a segment by Caitlin Johnstone titled "We Deserve Better Propaganda".



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