In a genre-bending story about a quest to conquer evil and save the world, the young-adult characters of Kestrel Gaian’s “The Boy From Elsewhere” take a trek through the multiverse where nothing is quite what it seems. The poet, playwright, essayist, composer and author discusses the importance of queer visibility in young adult fiction in a conversation with This Way Out’s David Hunt.
And in NewsWrap: Senegal’s National Assembly almost unanimously passes a bill to double the punishments for same-sex sexual activity, a Kenyan court convicts two assailants in a gay assault and extortion case, a U.S. federal appeals court issues a precedent-setting ruling against Medicaid-funded gender-affirming surgery, a Kansas judge refuses to block the invalidation of transgender people’s government identification and the ban their use of public bathrooms, the New Hampshire House passes extreme trans bathroom ban, Trump demands Congress add anti-trans laws to the SAVE America voter suppression bill, and more international LGBTQ news reported this week by Ret and Michael Taylor Gray (produced by Brian DeShazor).
NewsWrap writers David Hunt and Lucia Chappelle, reporters Ret and Michael Taylor Gray, producer Brian DeShazor. Feature producer David Hunt. Program producer Brian DeShazor Music by Tiko Tiko, Kim Wilson.
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!
This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or subscribe to receive the show as a podcast via SoundCloud, iTunes, Stitcher and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs. The NewsWrap segment is available by subscribing to our YouTube channel.