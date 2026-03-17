Notes: This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!



This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or subscribe to receive the show as a podcast via SoundCloud, iTunes, Stitcher and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs. The NewsWrap segment is available by subscribing to our YouTube channel.