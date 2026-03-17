Summary: A one hour live music variety show broadcast every Thursday at 7 PM. This Episode presents Billy Floyd of Kitchen Killaz plus TilTheAM plus Diamond Dixie encore and your host Bruce Andersen and the Cosmic Cowboy Revival.

https://www.LiveAndKickingMusic.com for more information. LNK is similar to NPR Tiny Desk Concert. More like cozy couch.



To help people understand what Live 'n' Kickin' is about, please watch NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Tiny Desk is a approximately 15 minute long concert in the office of NPR in Washington, D.C. Great famous guest stars perform in a small area between bookcases an a desk. LNK is an hour long live concert with multiple guest stars performing in front of two couches.



Other similar shows are WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour, Mountain Stage, Austin City Limits, Grand Ole Opry, Live from Daryl's House