Notes: Hey Listeners,



Headed to Big Ears festival in Knoxville, TN next week. We went last year for the first time ever and we were blown away by waht may be the most unique festival I have ever been to. Tonight you get a preview of some of the bands we plan to see.



Keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



P.S. I’ll miss my next two regularly scheduled shows, but you will be in good hands with Andrew Cothern aka RVA Playlist Guy.



Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble I Ain't Got Nothin' But Time Groove In The Face Of Adversity Mack Avenue Records

The Avett Brothers, Mike Patton & AVTT/PTTN Eternal Love AVTT/PTTN Ramseur Records

Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band The Simple Joy New Threats From the Soul Tough Love Records

Marc Ribot Say My Name Map of a Blue City New West Records, LLC

Pat Metheny In On It Side-Eye III+ Pat Metheny Go-Fwd

Pat Metheny It's for You As Falls Wichita, So Falls Wichita Falls ECM Records

Sonny Memorial Quartet Clark, Ray Drummond, Wayne Horvitz, Bobby Previte & John Zorn Voodoo Voodoo Black Saint

Nate Smith JUKE JOINT LIVE-ACTION Naive

John Scofield Memories of Home Memories of Home ECM Records

Medeski Scofield Martin & Wood Juicy Lucy Juice Indirecto

Medeski, Martin & Wood End of the World Party (feat. Alarm Will Sound) Omnisphere (feat. Alarm Will Sound) Indirecto

Cymande Coltrane Renascence BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.

Brittany Davis Black Thunder Black Thunder Loosegroove Records Inc.

Alan Sparhawk & Trampled By Turtles Too High Alan Sparhawk with Trampled by Turtles Sub Pop Records

Kishi Bashi Can’t Let Go, Juno Sonderlust Joyful Noise Recordings

The Nels Cline Singers Segunda Share The Wealth Blue Note Records

Terry Allen Truckload of Art Lubbock (On Everything) Paradise of Bachelors

MJ Lenderman Wristwatch Manning Fireworks Anti/Epitaph

