The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
Headed to Big Ears festival in Knoxville, TN next week. We went last year for the first time ever and we were blown away by waht may be the most unique festival I have ever been to. Tonight you get a preview of some of the bands we plan to see.
Keep it tuned here.
The Haberdasher
P.S. I’ll miss my next two regularly scheduled shows, but you will be in good hands with Andrew Cothern aka RVA Playlist Guy.
Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble I Ain't Got Nothin' But Time Groove In The Face Of Adversity Mack Avenue Records The Avett Brothers, Mike Patton & AVTT/PTTN Eternal Love AVTT/PTTN Ramseur Records Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band The Simple Joy New Threats From the Soul Tough Love Records Marc Ribot Say My Name Map of a Blue City New West Records, LLC Pat Metheny In On It Side-Eye III+ Pat Metheny Go-Fwd Pat Metheny It's for You As Falls Wichita, So Falls Wichita Falls ECM Records Sonny Memorial Quartet Clark, Ray Drummond, Wayne Horvitz, Bobby Previte & John Zorn Voodoo Voodoo Black Saint Nate Smith JUKE JOINT LIVE-ACTION Naive John Scofield Memories of Home Memories of Home ECM Records Medeski Scofield Martin & Wood Juicy Lucy Juice Indirecto Medeski, Martin & Wood End of the World Party (feat. Alarm Will Sound) Omnisphere (feat. Alarm Will Sound) Indirecto Cymande Coltrane Renascence BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. Brittany Davis Black Thunder Black Thunder Loosegroove Records Inc. Alan Sparhawk & Trampled By Turtles Too High Alan Sparhawk with Trampled by Turtles Sub Pop Records Kishi Bashi Can’t Let Go, Juno Sonderlust Joyful Noise Recordings The Nels Cline Singers Segunda Share The Wealth Blue Note Records Terry Allen Truckload of Art Lubbock (On Everything) Paradise of Bachelors MJ Lenderman Wristwatch Manning Fireworks Anti/Epitaph