Summary: Even casual fans of Formula One, or F1 Racing may have noticed that the popular motor sport has annual grand prix events spanning the globe, from Baku to Shanghai to São Paulo. And this calendar, our guest on this week's Sea Change Radio argues, comprises a larger portion of F1's greenhouse gas emissions than the racing itself. Today we speak with Alexis Normand, the CEO of Greenly, to discuss his company's new report assessing the annual carbon footprint of F1 racing. We compare Greenly's sustainability report with F1's own internal one, look at some of the problems with F1's methodologies, and talk about ways to lessen the sport's environmental impact.