Notes: UpFront Soul #2026.08 Playlist



Joan Armatrading,Back to the Night,Back to the Night,A&M,1975

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2012.05.28 H09,Bob Brady & the Con Chords,Everybody's Going to the Love-In,Kent's Cellar of Soul,kent,

2012.05.28 H09,The Unemployed,Funky Thing,,,

2012.05.28 H09,Lee Dorsey,Sneakin' Sally Through the Alley,,,

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2015.08.24 R27,RAM,Love Is The Answer,Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974,,

,Orlando Julius,Esamei Sate,Super Afro Soul,,

,Charles Bradley,Love Bug Blues (feat. Menahan Street Band),Victim of Love,,

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2012.05.21 H07,Wylie Trass,The Feeling,Bay Area Funk,,

2012.05.21 H07,Stevie Wonder,Summer Soft,Songs in the Key of Life,Motown,

2012.05.21 H07,Mongo Santamaria,Ponce,Live at Jazz Alley,,

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2012.05.21 H08,Clyde McPhatter,A Lover's Question,Doo-Wop Groups & Crooners - 20 Great Tracks,,

2012.05.21 H08,Sam Cooke & The Soul Stirrers,Farther Along,Specialty Profiles: Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers,Specialty,

2012.05.21 H08,Mabel John,Runnin' Out,,,

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2012.05.28 I01 ,Burning Desire,Why She Had to Go,Searching for Soul,,

2012.05.28 I01 ,Dyna Sores,Jungle Walk,Las Vegas Grind Vol 1,,

2012.05.28 I01 ,Chuck Berry, Nadine,Rock & Roll Music,,

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2012.05.28 I03,The Mello-Kings,"Tonite, Tonite",,,

2012.05.28 I03,Mahalia Jackson,Come to Jesus,,,

2012.05.28 I03,Aretha Franklin,My Coloring Book,,,

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2012.05.28 I02,Isley Brothers,She's the One,The Complete UA Sessions,,

2012.05.28 I02,Louis Armstrong,Everybody's Talkin' (Echoes),Louis Armstrong and his Friends,Blackbird,

2012.05.28 I02,Hank Mobley,The More I See You,Roll Call,,

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2012.06.04 I05,Joan Armatrading,Dry Land,Back to the Night,A&M,

2012.06.04 I05,Miles Davis,"I Loves You Porgy (Take 1, Second Version)",Porgy & Bess,,

2012.06.04 I05,Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers,Loveable,Specialty Profiles: Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers,Specialty,

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2012.06.04 I07,Habib Koite & Bamba,I Ka Barra (Your Work),Muso Ko,,

2012.06.04 I07,Orchestra Baobab,Dee Moo Woor,Specialist in All Styles,,

2012.06.04 I07,Colomach,Cotocun Gba Gounke,Nigeria Rock Special,,

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,Lee Morgan,Desert Moonlight,The Rumproller,,

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,Sam Cooke ,Havin' a Party ,Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963,RCA,1985