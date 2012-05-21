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Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, Soul & Jazz 120 Minutes of Soulful Sounds to Which You May Get Down
Action/Event
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
March 19, 2026, midnight
We'll celebrate love with Clyde McPhatter asking "A Lover's Question," with RAM as they tell us "Love Is the Answer," and we'll get down with Bob Brady and the Con Chords who tell us "Everybody's Going to the Love-In."
UpFront Soul #2026.08 Playlist

Joan Armatrading,Back to the Night,Back to the Night,A&M,1975
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2012.05.28 H09,Bob Brady & the Con Chords,Everybody's Going to the Love-In,Kent's Cellar of Soul,kent,
2012.05.28 H09,The Unemployed,Funky Thing,,,
2012.05.28 H09,Lee Dorsey,Sneakin' Sally Through the Alley,,,
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2015.08.24 R27,RAM,Love Is The Answer,Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974,,
,Orlando Julius,Esamei Sate,Super Afro Soul,,
,Charles Bradley,Love Bug Blues (feat. Menahan Street Band),Victim of Love,,
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2012.05.21 H07,Wylie Trass,The Feeling,Bay Area Funk,,
2012.05.21 H07,Stevie Wonder,Summer Soft,Songs in the Key of Life,Motown,
2012.05.21 H07,Mongo Santamaria,Ponce,Live at Jazz Alley,,
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2012.05.21 H08,Clyde McPhatter,A Lover's Question,Doo-Wop Groups & Crooners - 20 Great Tracks,,
2012.05.21 H08,Sam Cooke & The Soul Stirrers,Farther Along,Specialty Profiles: Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers,Specialty,
2012.05.21 H08,Mabel John,Runnin' Out,,,
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2012.05.28 I01 ,Burning Desire,Why She Had to Go,Searching for Soul,,
2012.05.28 I01 ,Dyna Sores,Jungle Walk,Las Vegas Grind Vol 1,,
2012.05.28 I01 ,Chuck Berry, Nadine,Rock & Roll Music,,
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2012.05.28 I03,The Mello-Kings,"Tonite, Tonite",,,
2012.05.28 I03,Mahalia Jackson,Come to Jesus,,,
2012.05.28 I03,Aretha Franklin,My Coloring Book,,,
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2012.05.28 I02,Isley Brothers,She's the One,The Complete UA Sessions,,
2012.05.28 I02,Louis Armstrong,Everybody's Talkin' (Echoes),Louis Armstrong and his Friends,Blackbird,
2012.05.28 I02,Hank Mobley,The More I See You,Roll Call,,
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2012.06.04 I05,Joan Armatrading,Dry Land,Back to the Night,A&M,
2012.06.04 I05,Miles Davis,"I Loves You Porgy (Take 1, Second Version)",Porgy & Bess,,
2012.06.04 I05,Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers,Loveable,Specialty Profiles: Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers,Specialty,
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2012.06.04 I07,Habib Koite & Bamba,I Ka Barra (Your Work),Muso Ko,,
2012.06.04 I07,Orchestra Baobab,Dee Moo Woor,Specialist in All Styles,,
2012.06.04 I07,Colomach,Cotocun Gba Gounke,Nigeria Rock Special,,
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,Lee Morgan,Desert Moonlight,The Rumproller,,
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,Sam Cooke ,Havin' a Party ,Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963,RCA,1985

UpFrontSoul 2026.08 h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 March 19, 2026
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki territory)
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 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 