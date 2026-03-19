The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 19, 2026, midnight
Tune in for an hour of global awareness with fresh spins honoring Beruit and Palestine, more Afrotronix and Empanadas Illegales (who open for Novalima, April 26th at The Rickshaw). We introduce new albums from Umut Adan & Zebanis, Tinariwen and underground Nordic rave from Fauna. More than mainstream, it's music with a global conscience.
Calcopyrite Communications
Galactic Caravan - Beruit (feat. Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh)
Doctor Nativo - Caminantes
Afrotronix - Chila Chila Step CANCON
Empanades Illegales - Bailecito Del Mord CANCON
Umut Adan & Zebanis - Kaptan
Tinariwen - Amidinam Ehaf Solan
Elisapie - Californiamut (Going to California) CANCON
Susheela Raman - Love Trap
Rebekka Bakken - Mitt Hierte Alltid Vanker
Fauna - Bland Stenar
Sun Atlas - Wandering Around Haccika
Rokia Kone & Jacknife Lee - Kurunba
Lucas Jesus - Desaparece
Peyoti For President - Palestinian Children
Kaethe Hostetteer - Reggae Kamisse

59:55

World Beat Canada Radio March 21 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:55 1 March 19, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:55  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 