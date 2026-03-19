Tune in for an hour of global awareness with fresh spins honoring Beruit and Palestine, more Afrotronix and Empanadas Illegales (who open for Novalima, April 26th at The Rickshaw). We introduce new albums from Umut Adan & Zebanis, Tinariwen and underground Nordic rave from Fauna. More than mainstream, it's music with a global conscience.
Calcopyrite Communications
Galactic Caravan - Beruit (feat. Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh) Doctor Nativo - Caminantes Afrotronix - Chila Chila Step CANCON Empanades Illegales - Bailecito Del Mord CANCON Umut Adan & Zebanis - Kaptan Tinariwen - Amidinam Ehaf Solan Elisapie - Californiamut (Going to California) CANCON Susheela Raman - Love Trap Rebekka Bakken - Mitt Hierte Alltid Vanker Fauna - Bland Stenar Sun Atlas - Wandering Around Haccika Rokia Kone & Jacknife Lee - Kurunba Lucas Jesus - Desaparece Peyoti For President - Palestinian Children Kaethe Hostetteer - Reggae Kamisse