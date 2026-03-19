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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 19, 2026, midnight
A taste of great concerts to come! This week we spin Gnoss. The Orkney-based Celtic innovators perform at the St. James Hall on April 17th. Plus, more music from supergroup, The Ollam, sporting master piper John McSherry and Detroit's finest rhythm section, April 27th at The Pearl. With new Celtivity from French Grrrl band Toxic Frogs, and Swedes Woodlands Backfall. Patricia Fraser hosts Celt In A Twist every week!
Calcopyrite Communications
Dlu - Anthem (Ros T Remix)
Gnoss - Honey Wine
The McDades - Telegraph Reel /The Three Sisters CANCON
Melisande - Belle Hirondelle CANCON
ROS - Sac Buit
Toxic Frogs - 10 Years
Yoko Pwno - The Old Lightbulb
Skyrie - Take Me Home With You
Woodlands Backfall - Udda Laten
The Scratch - Old Dog
The Ollam - The Arrows That Murder Sleep
Vishten - Ames Soeurs CANCON
Tiller's Folly - The Pirate Bold KirkConnell CANCON
Logical Fleadh - Bridgeton Nod

59:57

Celt In A Twist March 24 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:57 1 March 19, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:57  128Kbps mp3
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