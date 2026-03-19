Summary: A taste of great concerts to come! This week we spin Gnoss. The Orkney-based Celtic innovators perform at the St. James Hall on April 17th. Plus, more music from supergroup, The Ollam, sporting master piper John McSherry and Detroit's finest rhythm section, April 27th at The Pearl. With new Celtivity from French Grrrl band Toxic Frogs, and Swedes Woodlands Backfall. Patricia Fraser hosts Celt In A Twist every week!