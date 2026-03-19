Notes: The Shortwave Report Saturday 6pm This week's show begins with analysis os Israeli attacks on Lebanon and a million civilians displaced, more immigrants will be heading to Europe, Iran had agreed to UN nuclear inspections the day before Israel and the US began bombing, what is happening in Cuba with power failure and what is Trumps plan, and convoys from Europe and the US are arriving with medical supplies for Cuba.



This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260320.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- Excerpts from an interview with Professor Fawaz Gerges from the London School of Economics. Israel has been attacking Lebanon, partly in retaliation for Hezbollah attacks since the war on Iran. One thousand Lebanese civilians have been killed and one million are displaced from their homes. Now Israel has escalated the bombing to include Beirut. Fawaz describers the Israeli action as collective punishment, and explains that Hezbollah is not simply a paramilitary group but a political and social movement as well. Also he says that people fleeing war zones in the recent past have ended up immigrating to European countries, where they are not welcome.



From FRANCE- 3 press reviews. The first is about the Belgian PM who suggests that Europe should normalize relations from Russia to help secure cheaper energy. Then press reactions to Trump suggesting that allies join the US military in the war on Iran. The Guardian had an article about the UK representative at the US Iran talks in Geneva before the US and Israel attacked Iran- he says Iran had made concessions on UN nuclear inspections at the talks. Cuba lost all electrical power on Monday and Tuesday this week just as Trump bragged that he will take the country over. Christopher Sabatini, a senior fellow for Latin America at Chatham House, explains why the power grid failed and some of the effects which he calls a humanitarian crisis. Christopher talks about Trumps motivations for imposing a regime change, including possible tourism/casino development, not unlike his Gaza Strip plans.



From CUBA- Cuba was off the air Monday and Tuesday but had the power up on Wednesday. Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel denounced the repeated public threats made by the US, including plans to seize the country- through sanctions and now a fuel blockade. He says Cuba is open to working with American companies as well as Cubans residing in the US. A European Solidarity Convoy arrived in Cuba Wednesday night bringing 5 tons of medical supplies- the hundred members include Parliamentarians, activists, youth and trade union leaders- they will meet up with a convoy from Miami arriving by air, land and sea on Saturday. The Trump administration approved a $5 billion oil project in the Gulf of Mexico by BP, who created the 2010 deepwater horizon disaster.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"There is very little places, virtually no places obviously in the corporate media apparatus that you can tell the truth to challenge corporate tyranny and this US imperialist narrative of constant regime change all around the world. It is a very dangerous and slippery slope that we are on and I just think it is time that we take a step back and actually fund the journalists that we want to see."

--Abby Martin



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net

Dan Roberts

