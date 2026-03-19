Colonialism old and new

Subtitle: Once again the Western "garden" is attacking the "jungle" (developing countries)

Program Type: 7

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Taylor Report commentary

Contributor: Unusual Sources Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 19, 2026, midnight

Summary:

Colonialism old and new: once again the Western "garden" is attacking the "jungle" (developing countries).



Aggression and barbarism is the true face of so-called "Western civilization."

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