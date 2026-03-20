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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Everybody Sheng Wang Tonite!
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
March 20, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café with Eagle Eye Cherry, from 1997’s Desireless release, so hey welcome to our little coastal radio café, we’re glad you could join us. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 476. This time the Sonic Café features the stand-up comedy of Sheng Wang, in something we’re calling “Everybody Sheng Wang Tonite.” So yeah. He’s a chill dude with hilarious observations on life. We’ll present a series of comedy shorts scattered throughout the program. All that plus a supporting cast of truly cool music pulled from 43 years or so. Listen for The Doughboys, Galactic, Tal Bachman, grunge from the Stone Temple Pilots. We’ll spin 2003’s Big Bang Baby. Plus No Doubt, Spacehog, Sublime and as always many more, so crank up your radio and dig the chill comedy of Sheng Wang. Funny stuff, from that little radio café that brings you a weekly dose of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture from way out here on the Pacific Coast. So ahh Everybody let’s Sheng Wang Tonite. So to ahh get us all flowing together here’s Wang Chung, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Save Tonight
Artist: Eagle-Eye Cherry
LP: Desireless
Yr: 1997
Song 2: Everyboby Have Fun Tonight
Artist: Wang Chung
LP: Mosaic
Yr: 1986
Song 3: It's A Good Time To Be A Rat
Artist: Sheng Wang
LP: Sweet and Juicy
Yr: 2025
Song 4: Manic Reaction
Artist: The Doughboys
LP: Front Street Rebels
Yr. 2017
Song 5: Mounds Is A Bad Name
Artist: Sheng Wang
LP: Sweet and Juicy
Yr: 2025
Song 6: Maniac (Michael Sembello Cover)
Artist: Pomplamoose
LP: Maniac
Yr: 2022
Song 7: How To Get Ahead In Life
Artist: Sheng Wang
LP: Sweet and Juicy
Year: 2025
Song 8: Liquor Pang
Artist: Galactic Feat. Josh Cohen & Scully
LP: Ya-Ka-May
Yr: 2009
Song 9: Normalize Skipping
Artist: Sheng Wang
LP: Sweet and Juicy
Yr: 2025
Song 10: She’s So High [Audio]
Artist: Tal Bachman
LP:
Yr: 1999
Song 11: Big Bang Baby
Artist: Stone Temple Pilots
LP: Thank You
Yr: 2003
Song 12: Gaucho
Artist: Dave Matthews Band
LP: Away From The World
Yr: 2012
Song 13: Them Medical Deductibles Dude
Artist: Sheng Wang
LP: Sweet and Juicy
Yr: 2024
Song 14: Hella Good
Artist: No Doubt
LP: Rock Steady
Yr: 2001
Song 15: make your landlord proud
Artist: Sheng Wang
LP: Sweet and Juicy
Yr: 2025
Song 16: In the Meantime
Artist: SPACEHOG
LP: Resident Alien
Yr: 1995
Song 17: What I Got
Artist: Sublime
LP: NOW That's What I Call The 90s
Yr: 2019
Song 18: Office Life Made You A Gangster
Artist: Sheng Wang
LP: Sweet and Juicy
Yr: 2025
Song 19: American Dream Plan B
Artist: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
LP: Hypnotic Eye
Yr: 2014
Song 20: Wants To Freestyling At Popeyes
Artist: Sheng Wang
LP: Sweet and Juicy
Yr: 2025
Song 21: Keep the Circle Turning
Artist: Lee Michaels
LP: 5th (Remastered)
Yr: 1971
Song 22: Sun Ra Ga (Pt. One)
Artist: The Grip Weeds
LP: Strange Change Machine
Yr: 2010
About the Producer:

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café:

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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