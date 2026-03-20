Sonic Café with Eagle Eye Cherry, from 1997’s Desireless release, so hey welcome to our little coastal radio café, we’re glad you could join us. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 476. This time the Sonic Café features the stand-up comedy of Sheng Wang, in something we’re calling “Everybody Sheng Wang Tonite.” So yeah. He’s a chill dude with hilarious observations on life. We’ll present a series of comedy shorts scattered throughout the program. All that plus a supporting cast of truly cool music pulled from 43 years or so. Listen for The Doughboys, Galactic, Tal Bachman, grunge from the Stone Temple Pilots. We’ll spin 2003’s Big Bang Baby. Plus No Doubt, Spacehog, Sublime and as always many more, so crank up your radio and dig the chill comedy of Sheng Wang. Funny stuff, from that little radio café that brings you a weekly dose of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture from way out here on the Pacific Coast. So ahh Everybody let’s Sheng Wang Tonite. So to ahh get us all flowing together here’s Wang Chung, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Save Tonight Artist: Eagle-Eye Cherry LP: Desireless Yr: 1997 Song 2: Everyboby Have Fun Tonight Artist: Wang Chung LP: Mosaic Yr: 1986 Song 3: It's A Good Time To Be A Rat Artist: Sheng Wang LP: Sweet and Juicy Yr: 2025 Song 4: Manic Reaction Artist: The Doughboys LP: Front Street Rebels Yr. 2017 Song 5: Mounds Is A Bad Name Artist: Sheng Wang LP: Sweet and Juicy Yr: 2025 Song 6: Maniac (Michael Sembello Cover) Artist: Pomplamoose LP: Maniac Yr: 2022 Song 7: How To Get Ahead In Life Artist: Sheng Wang LP: Sweet and Juicy Year: 2025 Song 8: Liquor Pang Artist: Galactic Feat. Josh Cohen & Scully LP: Ya-Ka-May Yr: 2009 Song 9: Normalize Skipping Artist: Sheng Wang LP: Sweet and Juicy Yr: 2025 Song 10: She’s So High [Audio] Artist: Tal Bachman LP: Yr: 1999 Song 11: Big Bang Baby Artist: Stone Temple Pilots LP: Thank You Yr: 2003 Song 12: Gaucho Artist: Dave Matthews Band LP: Away From The World Yr: 2012 Song 13: Them Medical Deductibles Dude Artist: Sheng Wang LP: Sweet and Juicy Yr: 2024 Song 14: Hella Good Artist: No Doubt LP: Rock Steady Yr: 2001 Song 15: make your landlord proud Artist: Sheng Wang LP: Sweet and Juicy Yr: 2025 Song 16: In the Meantime Artist: SPACEHOG LP: Resident Alien Yr: 1995 Song 17: What I Got Artist: Sublime LP: NOW That's What I Call The 90s Yr: 2019 Song 18: Office Life Made You A Gangster Artist: Sheng Wang LP: Sweet and Juicy Yr: 2025 Song 19: American Dream Plan B Artist: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers LP: Hypnotic Eye Yr: 2014 Song 20: Wants To Freestyling At Popeyes Artist: Sheng Wang LP: Sweet and Juicy Yr: 2025 Song 21: Keep the Circle Turning Artist: Lee Michaels LP: 5th (Remastered) Yr: 1971 Song 22: Sun Ra Ga (Pt. One) Artist: The Grip Weeds LP: Strange Change Machine Yr: 2010
About the Producer:
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café:
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.