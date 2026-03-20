Sonic Café #476/Everybody Sheng Wang Tonite!

Subtitle: Everybody Sheng Wang Tonite!

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 20, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café with Eagle Eye Cherry, from 1997’s Desireless release, so hey welcome to our little coastal radio café, we’re glad you could join us. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 476. This time the Sonic Café features the stand-up comedy of Sheng Wang, in something we’re calling “Everybody Sheng Wang Tonite.” So yeah. He’s a chill dude with hilarious observations on life. We’ll present a series of comedy shorts scattered throughout the program. All that plus a supporting cast of truly cool music pulled from 43 years or so. Listen for The Doughboys, Galactic, Tal Bachman, grunge from the Stone Temple Pilots. We’ll spin 2003’s Big Bang Baby. Plus No Doubt, Spacehog, Sublime and as always many more, so crank up your radio and dig the chill comedy of Sheng Wang. Funny stuff, from that little radio café that brings you a weekly dose of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture from way out here on the Pacific Coast. So ahh Everybody let’s Sheng Wang Tonite. So to ahh get us all flowing together here’s Wang Chung, and we’re the Sonic Café.

Credits: Song 1: Save Tonight

Artist: Eagle-Eye Cherry

LP: Desireless

Yr: 1997

Song 2: Everyboby Have Fun Tonight

Artist: Wang Chung

LP: Mosaic

Yr: 1986

Song 3: It's A Good Time To Be A Rat

Artist: Sheng Wang

LP: Sweet and Juicy

Yr: 2025

Song 4: Manic Reaction

Artist: The Doughboys

LP: Front Street Rebels

Yr. 2017

Song 5: Mounds Is A Bad Name

Artist: Sheng Wang

LP: Sweet and Juicy

Yr: 2025

Song 6: Maniac (Michael Sembello Cover)

Artist: Pomplamoose

LP: Maniac

Yr: 2022

Song 7: How To Get Ahead In Life

Artist: Sheng Wang

LP: Sweet and Juicy

Year: 2025

Song 8: Liquor Pang

Artist: Galactic Feat. Josh Cohen & Scully

LP: Ya-Ka-May

Yr: 2009

Song 9: Normalize Skipping

Artist: Sheng Wang

LP: Sweet and Juicy

Yr: 2025

Song 10: She’s So High [Audio]

Artist: Tal Bachman

LP:

Yr: 1999

Song 11: Big Bang Baby

Artist: Stone Temple Pilots

LP: Thank You

Yr: 2003

Song 12: Gaucho

Artist: Dave Matthews Band

LP: Away From The World

Yr: 2012

Song 13: Them Medical Deductibles Dude

Artist: Sheng Wang

LP: Sweet and Juicy

Yr: 2024

Song 14: Hella Good

Artist: No Doubt

LP: Rock Steady

Yr: 2001

Song 15: make your landlord proud

Artist: Sheng Wang

LP: Sweet and Juicy

Yr: 2025

Song 16: In the Meantime

Artist: SPACEHOG

LP: Resident Alien

Yr: 1995

Song 17: What I Got

Artist: Sublime

LP: NOW That's What I Call The 90s

Yr: 2019

Song 18: Office Life Made You A Gangster

Artist: Sheng Wang

LP: Sweet and Juicy

Yr: 2025

Song 19: American Dream Plan B

Artist: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

LP: Hypnotic Eye

Yr: 2014

Song 20: Wants To Freestyling At Popeyes

Artist: Sheng Wang

LP: Sweet and Juicy

Yr: 2025

Song 21: Keep the Circle Turning

Artist: Lee Michaels

LP: 5th (Remastered)

Yr: 1971

Song 22: Sun Ra Ga (Pt. One)

Artist: The Grip Weeds

LP: Strange Change Machine

Yr: 2010

Notes: About the Producer:



Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.



About the Sonic Café:



The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





