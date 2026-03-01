Notes: #1 - Complete 3hr 45m show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE Oliver Tickell US/Europe divide economic implications of Iran War - 00:45:00

#3 - EXCLUSIVE Nigel Day CND Fairford Use for Iran War and Nuke Watch - 00:20:00

#4 - EXCLUSIVE Eugene Costello investigative journalist silenced over housing fraud story but where are the cops - 00:20:00

#5 - Rob Braxman The Real Reason Windows Hate Is Exploding_ the End of Personal Computing - 00:20:00

#6 - Ray Vahey govt attacks on Bitchute with Dan Dicks - 00:15:00

#7 - Scouse Oracle Mandelsons 489k pound Palantir trial and what it means for UK policing - 00:10:00

#8 - Prof Mohammad Marandi Iran vs The West, Is a Global Economic Crisis Next, Deep Dive Perspective - 00:30:00

#9 - Marco Rubio says Israeli strike plan triggered 'preemptive' US attack on Iran - 00:00:30

#10 - Max Blumenthal How Israel Convinced Trump to Wage War Against Iran w Chris Hedges - 00:45:00

#11 - Israeli PM Netanyahu speech on Iran war week 3 - 00:08:00

#12 - Donald Trump rambling petulant blames Starmer and NATO for Hormuz and Iran failures - 00:08:00

#13 - The Old Gods Are Returning For Armageddon (2022) - 00:40:00