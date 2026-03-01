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Program Information
State Of The City reports
How Netanyahu Tricked Trump Into Iran War & how Starmer dodged Fairford showdown
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
March 20, 2026, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/03/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-15/
#1 - Complete 3hr 45m show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE Oliver Tickell US/Europe divide economic implications of Iran War - 00:45:00
#3 - EXCLUSIVE Nigel Day CND Fairford Use for Iran War and Nuke Watch - 00:20:00
#4 - EXCLUSIVE Eugene Costello investigative journalist silenced over housing fraud story but where are the cops - 00:20:00
#5 - Rob Braxman The Real Reason Windows Hate Is Exploding_ the End of Personal Computing - 00:20:00
#6 - Ray Vahey govt attacks on Bitchute with Dan Dicks - 00:15:00
#7 - Scouse Oracle Mandelsons 489k pound Palantir trial and what it means for UK policing - 00:10:00
#8 - Prof Mohammad Marandi Iran vs The West, Is a Global Economic Crisis Next, Deep Dive Perspective - 00:30:00
#9 - Marco Rubio says Israeli strike plan triggered 'preemptive' US attack on Iran - 00:00:30
#10 - Max Blumenthal How Israel Convinced Trump to Wage War Against Iran w Chris Hedges - 00:45:00
#11 - Israeli PM Netanyahu speech on Iran war week 3 - 00:08:00
#12 - Donald Trump rambling petulant blames Starmer and NATO for Hormuz and Iran failures - 00:08:00
#13 - The Old Gods Are Returning For Armageddon (2022) - 00:40:00

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03:45:00 1 March 20, 2026
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03:45:00 1 March 20, 2026
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03:45:00 1 March 20, 2026
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03:45:00 1 March 20, 2026
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03:45:00 1 March 20, 2026
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03:45:00 1 March 20, 2026
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03:45:00 1 March 20, 2026
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03:45:00 1 March 20, 2026
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03:45:00 1 March 20, 2026
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03:45:00 1 March 20, 2026
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03:45:00 1 March 20, 2026
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03:45:00 1 March 20, 2026
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03:45:00 1 March 20, 2026
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13   00:40:00  64Kbps mp3
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