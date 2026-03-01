#1 - Complete 3hr 45m show - [right click to download] Full interviews with... #2 - EXCLUSIVE Oliver Tickell US/Europe divide economic implications of Iran War - 00:45:00 #3 - EXCLUSIVE Nigel Day CND Fairford Use for Iran War and Nuke Watch - 00:20:00 #4 - EXCLUSIVE Eugene Costello investigative journalist silenced over housing fraud story but where are the cops - 00:20:00 #5 - Rob Braxman The Real Reason Windows Hate Is Exploding_ the End of Personal Computing - 00:20:00 #6 - Ray Vahey govt attacks on Bitchute with Dan Dicks - 00:15:00 #7 - Scouse Oracle Mandelsons 489k pound Palantir trial and what it means for UK policing - 00:10:00 #8 - Prof Mohammad Marandi Iran vs The West, Is a Global Economic Crisis Next, Deep Dive Perspective - 00:30:00 #9 - Marco Rubio says Israeli strike plan triggered 'preemptive' US attack on Iran - 00:00:30 #10 - Max Blumenthal How Israel Convinced Trump to Wage War Against Iran w Chris Hedges - 00:45:00 #11 - Israeli PM Netanyahu speech on Iran war week 3 - 00:08:00 #12 - Donald Trump rambling petulant blames Starmer and NATO for Hormuz and Iran failures - 00:08:00 #13 - The Old Gods Are Returning For Armageddon (2022) - 00:40:00