Summary: What is happening to our leadership, and why are we letting people with no shame, no accountability, and no sense of responsibility shape our lives?

There was a time when authority meant example.

A supervisor, a manager, a leader someone you could look to for clarity, steadiness, and integrity.

But today, many people feel they are living under leaders who lie openly, contradict themselves publicly, and speak nonsense with full confidence, leaders who know the world sees through them, and yet continue anyway.

And the world is watching.

Watching the tariffs, watching ICE, watching the chaos, watching the contradictions, and laughing.

Laughing at the policies, laughing at the dysfunction, laughing at the idea that the United States, once seen as a model of stability, now appears to be led by a clownish figure on the global stage.

Meanwhile, the American public is fed a single narrative.

One voice.

One version of events.

And unless you dig, unless you search, question, and challenge, you’re left with half truths, distortions, and outright lies.

We were told we were “winning the war.”

But no one can tell us the real cost.

Look at the gas prices.

Look at the sudden withdrawal of aircraft carriers.

Look at the unexplained fires, the mysterious damages events officials insist were “accidents,” even as fleets quietly move 1,400 miles out of range.

Where are our soldiers?

Are they safe?

Did we lose lives?

Who will answer these questions?

Because when the public asks, the president brushes everything aside, no clarity, no transparency, no accountability.

And for what?

For a disaster in the Middle East created to protect a foreign government accused by many of committing atrocities.

For a war that has destabilized the region, strengthened Iran, and left the United States looking weaker, not stronger.

Iran did not request a ceasefire.

They said NO, loudly, repeatedly, and set their own conditions.

Our military did not cripple Iran’s forces.

Instead, civilians were killed, hundreds of them, including children.

Even France stepped in, asking Iran to spare ships headed to Europe.

And Iran’s response was blunt:

Remove American and Israeli embassies from your soil, and we’ll consider it.

That is power.

That is leverage.

And it is a reminder that the United States no longer controls the Strait of Hormuz, no longer dictates the terms, no longer holds the upper hand.

We are losing ground.

We are losing credibility.

And the American people deserve answers.

What danger were we facing?

Why did we attack?

And who truly benefits from this war?

Today, we dig into these questions, about Gaza, about the West Bank, about Iran, and about the Middle East, because silence is not an option, and truth is not a luxury.

It is a necessity.

This is This Week in Palestine.