The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Voices of the Community
Highlights Part 6 from our Covid-19 Special Series
Action/Event
Justine Underhil, Gregg Biggs, Sakeenah El-Amin, Lyslyn Lacoste, Leah King, Elena Botkin-Levy, Julie Baker, Ralph Remington, Jason Blackwell,Meg Friedman, David McGraw, Mauro ffortissimo, Dean Mermell, Stephanie Linder, Adrienne Price, Rose Oser
 Voices of the Community  Contact Contributor
March 21, 2026, midnight
In this final highlight episode, 19 frontline leaders reveal how they fought back—and why the recovery is far from over. Sixty minutes. Nineteen voices. One mission.
Host: George Koster
Co-host & Edited by: Eric Estrada
Graphic Artwork: Kasey Nance

Guest: Justine Underhil, Gregg Biggs, Sakeenah El-Amin, Lyslyn Lacoste, Leah King, Elena Botkin-Levy, Julie Baker, Ralph Remington, Jason Blackwell,Meg Friedman, David McGraw, Mauro ffortissimo, Dean Mermell,
Stephanie Linder, Adrienne Price, Rose Oser, Noha Aboelata, Ph.D, Aquil Naji, Ky'Tavia Stafford-Carreker
The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a children’s mental health crisis, devastated a creative workforce already living on the edge, and forced community health centers in the Bay Area’s most underserved neighborhoods to reinvent care from the ground up. In this final highlight episode, 19 frontline leaders reveal how they fought back—and why the recovery is far from over. Sixty minutes. Nineteen voices. One mission.

Download Program Podcast
00:00:00 1 March 21, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 