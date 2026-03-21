In this final highlight episode, 19 frontline leaders reveal how they fought back—and why the recovery is far from over. Sixty minutes. Nineteen voices. One mission.
Host: George Koster Co-host & Edited by: Eric Estrada Graphic Artwork: Kasey Nance
Guest: Justine Underhil, Gregg Biggs, Sakeenah El-Amin, Lyslyn Lacoste, Leah King, Elena Botkin-Levy, Julie Baker, Ralph Remington, Jason Blackwell,Meg Friedman, David McGraw, Mauro ffortissimo, Dean Mermell, Stephanie Linder, Adrienne Price, Rose Oser, Noha Aboelata, Ph.D, Aquil Naji, Ky'Tavia Stafford-Carreker
The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a children’s mental health crisis, devastated a creative workforce already living on the edge, and forced community health centers in the Bay Area’s most underserved neighborhoods to reinvent care from the ground up. In this final highlight episode, 19 frontline leaders reveal how they fought back—and why the recovery is far from over. Sixty minutes. Nineteen voices. One mission.