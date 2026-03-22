Summary: While record heat pummels the West, two great scientists explain the speeding heat pump pushing us hotter in steps. Dr. Kevin Trenberth Distinguished Scholar at the National Center for Atmospheric Research explains ocean heat storage, El Nino - the way the world works, unseen from land. Then from Columbia University Dr. Suzana Camargo on the future of hurricanes, typhoons or cyclones. They cause more than fear and damage. Big storms change weather and drive heat and water toward the Poles. Tropical cyclones are bigger than we thought.