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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
your planet burns
Weekly Program
Kevin Trenberth, Suzana Camargo
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
March 22, 2026, midnight
While record heat pummels the West, two great scientists explain the speeding heat pump pushing us hotter in steps. Dr. Kevin Trenberth Distinguished Scholar at the National Center for Atmospheric Research explains ocean heat storage, El Nino - the way the world works, unseen from land. Then from Columbia University Dr. Suzana Camargo on the future of hurricanes, typhoons or cyclones. They cause more than fear and damage. Big storms change weather and drive heat and water toward the Poles. Tropical cyclones are bigger than we thought.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260325 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 March 22, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 10 Download File...
Ecoshock 260325 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 March 22, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 17 Download File...
Ecoshock 260325 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 March 22, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 