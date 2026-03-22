1. Pass The Funk Now - K-Def 2. 40 Below Trooper - Jungle Brothers 3. Swing It (Jazziness) - da Bush Babees 4. I Still Need Love 2 - The Twilite Tone feat. Madison McFerrin and Common 6. Electric Sensation - Lord Finesse 7. What Up - K-Natural & Curci feat. Slum Village and Garfield Bright 8. By Any Means - Serial Killers (Xzibit, B-Real, Demrick) feat. Scoop Deville 9. Spitfire - Bukue One & ParanormL 10. To The Beat - Rahzel feat. Q-Tip 11. Headlights - Confidence & J Ferra 12. Prism (J57 remix) - The High & Mighty feat. Tash and Large Professor 13. Slobberknocker - Sankofa & Uncle Fester feat. Crotona P, G Fam Black, Tali Rodriguez, Act-1, Blonju, Jeff Spec and Lyphe 14. Break Off - Stylistic Murder feat. Torae and Cam One 15. New Year New Outlook - Es feat. DJ Close 16. Discipline Or Desire - Señor Kaos & A Producer Named 2 17. End Of Days - Fresh Kils, Myer Clarity, OCDC feat. Roshin and DJ Versatile 18. Jazzinmysoul - Midan 19. Escapism - DAO & Wun Two 20. On & On (instrumental) - Bob Power
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 5PM EST - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Friday 10PM EST - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - CJRU (The Scope At Ryerson) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM CST - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.