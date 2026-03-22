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Program Information
Walkuman Style
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
March 22, 2026, midnight
1. Pass The Funk Now - K-Def
2. 40 Below Trooper - Jungle Brothers
3. Swing It (Jazziness) - da Bush Babees
4. I Still Need Love 2 - The Twilite Tone feat. Madison McFerrin and Common
6. Electric Sensation - Lord Finesse
7. What Up - K-Natural & Curci feat. Slum Village and Garfield Bright
8. By Any Means - Serial Killers (Xzibit, B-Real, Demrick) feat. Scoop Deville
9. Spitfire - Bukue One & ParanormL
10. To The Beat - Rahzel feat. Q-Tip
11. Headlights - Confidence & J Ferra
12. Prism (J57 remix) - The High & Mighty feat. Tash and Large Professor
13. Slobberknocker - Sankofa & Uncle Fester feat. Crotona P, G Fam Black, Tali Rodriguez, Act-1, Blonju, Jeff Spec and Lyphe
14. Break Off - Stylistic Murder feat. Torae and Cam One
15. New Year New Outlook - Es feat. DJ Close
16. Discipline Or Desire - Señor Kaos & A Producer Named 2
17. End Of Days - Fresh Kils, Myer Clarity, OCDC feat. Roshin and DJ Versatile
18. Jazzinmysoul - Midan
19. Escapism - DAO & Wun Two
20. On & On (instrumental) - Bob Power
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 5PM EST - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Friday 10PM EST - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET -
CJRU (The Scope At Ryerson) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM CST - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

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00:58:09 1 March 15, 2026
Gammatorium
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