Summary: 1. Pass The Funk Now - K-Def

2. 40 Below Trooper - Jungle Brothers

3. Swing It (Jazziness) - da Bush Babees

4. I Still Need Love 2 - The Twilite Tone feat. Madison McFerrin and Common

6. Electric Sensation - Lord Finesse

7. What Up - K-Natural & Curci feat. Slum Village and Garfield Bright

8. By Any Means - Serial Killers (Xzibit, B-Real, Demrick) feat. Scoop Deville

9. Spitfire - Bukue One & ParanormL

10. To The Beat - Rahzel feat. Q-Tip

11. Headlights - Confidence & J Ferra

12. Prism (J57 remix) - The High & Mighty feat. Tash and Large Professor

13. Slobberknocker - Sankofa & Uncle Fester feat. Crotona P, G Fam Black, Tali Rodriguez, Act-1, Blonju, Jeff Spec and Lyphe

14. Break Off - Stylistic Murder feat. Torae and Cam One

15. New Year New Outlook - Es feat. DJ Close

16. Discipline Or Desire - Señor Kaos & A Producer Named 2

17. End Of Days - Fresh Kils, Myer Clarity, OCDC feat. Roshin and DJ Versatile

18. Jazzinmysoul - Midan

19. Escapism - DAO & Wun Two

20. On & On (instrumental) - Bob Power