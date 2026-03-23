The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Bella Abzug's organization WEDO convened this event in 1991 
Weekly Program
Bella Abzug, USA; Peggy Antrobus, Barbados; Marjorie Walden reads the greeting of a Cherokee clan chieftainess, Meenakshi Raman, Malaysia; Dr. Rosalie Bertell, Canada; Magda Renner, Brazil; Dagmar Thorpe, American India; Laila Takla, Egypt; Jocelyn Dow,
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
March 23, 2026, midnight
Bella Abzug's organization WEDO held this event in 1991 to create consensus among women for the 1992 World Summit on the Environment, and beyond.   Major issues included privatization of the commons, public health and safety, environmental racism.
Produced by Frieda Werden
Re-released from the WINGS archives for Women's History Month (and because environmental destruction is still an issue - more than ever)
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for international community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

Download Program Podcast
00:28:52 1 March 22, 2026
US, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:52  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 11 Download File...
 