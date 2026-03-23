Bella Abzug's organization WEDO held this event in 1991 to create consensus among women for the 1992 World Summit on the Environment, and beyond. Major issues included privatization of the commons, public health and safety, environmental racism.
Produced by Frieda Werden
Re-released from the WINGS archives for Women's History Month (and because environmental destruction is still an issue - more than ever) WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for international community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org