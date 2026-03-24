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Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine
Weekly Program
Heather Corkhill (Equality Australia), NSW MP Penny Sharpe, IOC President Kirsty Coventry, Tennessee Williams, Anaïs Nin
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
March 24, 2026, midnight
The Cuban-French essayist and novelist reads from the first volume of her “Diary of Anais Nin,” presented in commemoration of Women’s History Month by poet and Anaïs Nin Foundation Chair Steven Reigns.

The Rainbow Rewind remembers the March birthdays of Alexandra Billings, the first female transgender actor to portray “Mama Rose” in “Gypsy,” and gay playwright Tennessee Williams, recalling his first meeting with Marlon Brando. Plus the founding of ACT-UP, Bisexual Health Awareness Month, International Transgender Day of Visibility and more.

The Cuban-French essayist and novelist reads from her “Diary of Anais Nin,” presented by poet and Anaïs Nin Foundation Chair Steven Reigns. Remembering the March birthdays of transgender actor Alexandra Billings and gay playwright Tennessee Williams, who recalls meeting Marlon Brando, and more. India’s anti-trans proposal sparks protests, New South Wales acts to stop dating app ambushes, Olympics “sex testing” plan outrages rights advocates, Trump’s new visa rules call neutral “X” passports “gender fraud,” U.S. states fight HHS for trans kids’ care, and more global LGBTQ news.
Program/News Producer Brian DeShazor, Associate Producer Lucia Chappelle, News Editor Ebony Joseph, NewsWrap reporters Melanie Keller and John Dyer V, Feature Producers Brian DeShazor and Steven Reigns, Music by Melissa Etheridge, Pomme and Kim Wilson.

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00:28:59 1 March 24, 2026
Los Angeles, CA
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