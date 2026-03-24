Summary: The Cuban-French essayist and novelist reads from the first volume of her “Diary of Anais Nin,” presented in commemoration of Women’s History Month by poet and Anaïs Nin Foundation Chair Steven Reigns.



The Rainbow Rewind remembers the March birthdays of Alexandra Billings, the first female transgender actor to portray “Mama Rose” in “Gypsy,” and gay playwright Tennessee Williams, recalling his first meeting with Marlon Brando. Plus the founding of ACT-UP, Bisexual Health Awareness Month, International Transgender Day of Visibility and more.



The Cuban-French essayist and novelist reads from her “Diary of Anais Nin,” presented by poet and Anaïs Nin Foundation Chair Steven Reigns. Remembering the March birthdays of transgender actor Alexandra Billings and gay playwright Tennessee Williams, who recalls meeting Marlon Brando, and more. India’s anti-trans proposal sparks protests, New South Wales acts to stop dating app ambushes, Olympics “sex testing” plan outrages rights advocates, Trump’s new visa rules call neutral “X” passports “gender fraud,” U.S. states fight HHS for trans kids’ care, and more global LGBTQ news.