Version 1: Scott and Val Save the Universe S1 -E11 Description: Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:29:43 Language: 1 Date Recorded: March 24, 2026 Location Recorded: Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 1 00:52:51 128Kbps mp3

(MB) Stereo 5 Version 1: Scott and Val Save the Universe S1 -E11 Description: Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:29:43 Language: 1 Date Recorded: March 24, 2026 Location Recorded: Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 2 00:36:52 128Kbps mp3

(MB) None 6