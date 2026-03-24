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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Meera Subramanian
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
March 24, 2026, midnight
This week on Sea Change Radio we speak with environmental journalist Meera Subramanian about her new YA graphic novel on climate change, A Better World Is Possible, written in partnership with illustrator Danica Novgorodoff. We talk about the need to educate and entertain young people on current events, and discuss the challenges of engaging young readers on heady topics like economics, religion, and science.
Track: Pictures of You
Artist: The Cure
Album: Disintegration
Label: Fiction
Year: 1989

Track: Everyday I Write The Book
Artist: Elvis Costello
Album: Punch The Clock
Label: Columbia
Year: 1983

Track: Teacher
Artist: Jethro Tull
Album: Benefit
Label: Reprise
Year: 1970

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00:29:00 1 March 24, 2026
San Francisco
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