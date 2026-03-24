This week on Sea Change Radio we speak with environmental journalist Meera Subramanian about her new YA graphic novel on climate change, A Better World Is Possible, written in partnership with illustrator Danica Novgorodoff. We talk about the need to educate and entertain young people on current events, and discuss the challenges of engaging young readers on heady topics like economics, religion, and science.
Track: Pictures of You Artist: The Cure Album: Disintegration Label: Fiction Year: 1989
Track: Everyday I Write The Book Artist: Elvis Costello Album: Punch The Clock Label: Columbia Year: 1983