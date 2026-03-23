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Program Information
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|Taylor Report
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|Interview
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|Professor Charles Taku, lawyer and writer
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| Unusual Sources Contact Contributor
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|March 23, 2026, midnight
| Prof. Charles Taku discusses the new article he co-wrote, entitled, "A Call to the United Nations: No transfer to Rwanda of the ICTR-acquitted released and incarcerated persons," Pan African Visions.
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| Interview with Prof. Charles Taku
|Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow to access file
|00:27:59
|1
| March 23, 2026
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|Toronto, Ontario
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| View Script
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|1
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| 00:27:59
| 192Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|3
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