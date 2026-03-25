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Program Information
Cheeze Pleeze With Snarfdude and Daffodil
Weekly Program
 Snarfdude  Contact Contributor
March 25, 2026, midnight
Monks singing the oldies? Well sorta with the St Christopher's Gregorian Choir...you can hum along with harmonica hits and a Fake MJ "clean's it" Not the usually mess o cheeze this week...but can you really say our show is ever average?

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00:29:31 1 March 22, 2026
In A Bunker
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 00:29:31  320Kbps mp3
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