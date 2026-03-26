Summary: The World Womens Congress for a Healthy Planet was held in Miami, Florida, November 8-12, 1991, to produce a Womens Action Agenda for the June 1992 Earth Summit. and to build an international network to ensure a strong womens voice on all issues pertaining to environment and development.This is part 2 of 2, and includes readings from the conclusions that were presented to the women judges from around the world.



[Part 1, issued for last week, is https://www.radio4all.net/files/wingsradionews@gmail.com/WINGS-50-25AgendaToSaveThePlanet,%20Part%201-28_52-128kbps.mp3 ]



Speakers in part 2: Bella Abzug, USA; Rosalie Bertell, PhD, Canada; un-named readers of the conference document; Ava Nordlund from Norway; un-identified conference judge; Peggy Antrobus of Barbados, co-founder of DAWN (Development Alternatives with Women in a New Era), and author of The Global Women's Movement: Issues and Strategies for the New Century; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf [later, President of Liberia]; Jacqueline Pitanguy, Brazilian sociologist, political scientist and international organization official; Jocelyn Dow of Guyana, Champion of Forest Stewardship and Womens Empowerment; Nancy Barry, on leave from World Bank [later, founder of Women's World Banking]; Marilyn Waring from New Zealand, former member of Parliament, author of the book If Women Counted; Justice Elizabeth Evatt from Australia; Magda Renner, spokesperson on the environment for Brazil's National Confederation of Women