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Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 26, 2026, midnight
No borders, no boundaries, it's free-range radio from World Beat Canada. Join us this hour for a grab bag of great stuff including new Tinariwen, just what Doctor Nativo ordered, Gogol Bordello to go and our debut from Quebec's gift-wrapped math rock duo Angine de Poitrine!
Calcopyrite Communications
Gogol Bordello - Boyarka
Tinariwen - Amidinin Wadar Nohar
Angine De Poitrine - Fabienk CANCON
Astrocolor - Paradise (ft. Cayley Thomas) CANCON
Doctor Nativo - Chokolate Kakaw
Montparnasse Musique (feat. Muambuyi) - Sukuma
The Surfrajettes - Sugar Town CANCON
WITCH - Kamusale
Newen Afrobeat - Mare Mare
Altin Gun - Bir Nazar Eyledim
Eric Hilton - The Dharma Lovers
The Black Seeds - Bring The Sun
Mess - Street Boys
Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Breath
The Scimitars - Desert Tales

59:56

World Beat Canada Radio March 28 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:56 1 March 26, 2026
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 00:59:56  128Kbps mp3
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