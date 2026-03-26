No borders, no boundaries, it's free-range radio from World Beat Canada. Join us this hour for a grab bag of great stuff including new Tinariwen, just what Doctor Nativo ordered, Gogol Bordello to go and our debut from Quebec's gift-wrapped math rock duo Angine de Poitrine!
Calcopyrite Communications
Gogol Bordello - Boyarka Tinariwen - Amidinin Wadar Nohar Angine De Poitrine - Fabienk CANCON Astrocolor - Paradise (ft. Cayley Thomas) CANCON Doctor Nativo - Chokolate Kakaw Montparnasse Musique (feat. Muambuyi) - Sukuma The Surfrajettes - Sugar Town CANCON WITCH - Kamusale Newen Afrobeat - Mare Mare Altin Gun - Bir Nazar Eyledim Eric Hilton - The Dharma Lovers The Black Seeds - Bring The Sun Mess - Street Boys Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Breath The Scimitars - Desert Tales