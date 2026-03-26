Summary: New find Little Sparta encourages you to "Turn On The Radio" and tune this week for Celt In A Twist, a contemporary mix of Celtic rock, pop, jazz, funk and trad (from Stratford, Ontario's The Bookends) Plus, veterans of the craft like Runrig and Sinead O'Connor and another spin from supergroup The Ollam, April 27 at The Pearl. Gems a plenty this week!