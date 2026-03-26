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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 26, 2026, midnight
New find Little Sparta encourages you to "Turn On The Radio" and tune this week for Celt In A Twist, a contemporary mix of Celtic rock, pop, jazz, funk and trad (from Stratford, Ontario's The Bookends) Plus, veterans of the craft like Runrig and Sinead O'Connor and another spin from supergroup The Ollam, April 27 at The Pearl. Gems a plenty this week!
Calcopyrite Commmunications
Brogeal - Draw The Line
Flogging Molly - Until We Meet Again
The Bookends - Dinny Donegal CANCON
La Bottine Souriante - Pas De Credit CANCON
Little Sparta - Turn On The Radio
Peatbog Faeries - Martin Roachford'/The Oyster Woman's Rant
Runrig - Clash Of The Ash
Toxic Frogs - The Green Night
Pete's Posse - The Echo
The Mahones - Freeway Toll CANCON
Sinead O'Connor - My Lagan Love
The Young Folk - England
The Ollam - With Pure Crystal Teeth

59:01

World Beat Canada Radio March 31 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:01 1 March 26, 2026
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 00:59:01  128Kbps mp3
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