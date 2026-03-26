New find Little Sparta encourages you to "Turn On The Radio" and tune this week for Celt In A Twist, a contemporary mix of Celtic rock, pop, jazz, funk and trad (from Stratford, Ontario's The Bookends) Plus, veterans of the craft like Runrig and Sinead O'Connor and another spin from supergroup The Ollam, April 27 at The Pearl. Gems a plenty this week!
Calcopyrite Commmunications
Brogeal - Draw The Line Flogging Molly - Until We Meet Again The Bookends - Dinny Donegal CANCON La Bottine Souriante - Pas De Credit CANCON Little Sparta - Turn On The Radio Peatbog Faeries - Martin Roachford'/The Oyster Woman's Rant Runrig - Clash Of The Ash Toxic Frogs - The Green Night Pete's Posse - The Echo The Mahones - Freeway Toll CANCON Sinead O'Connor - My Lagan Love The Young Folk - England The Ollam - With Pure Crystal Teeth