Notes: The Shortwave Report Saturday 6pm This week's show begins with a comparison between the US and Iran peace proposals, Australia and the EU have concluded talks on a Free Trade deal, stock market insider trader scandal, flotilla aid reaches Cuba, and the US is impeding Cuba's International Medical Brigades.

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260327.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- Excerpts from an interview with Stephen Wertheim an analyst the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Iran and the US rejected each others ceasefire proposals. There is little evidence that the war is winding down soon. He discusses why the original agreement failed, and if there is an offramp from the war being prepared.



From JAPAN- Australia and the EU have concluded talks on a free trade agreement, which will remove almost all tariffs between them. Ukraine announced attacks on key Russian oil facilities, including one 1400 KM from the border- Russia retaliated by attacking the Ukrainian defense industry. The Foreign Ministers of China and Iran spoke by phone on Tuesday, with China recommending negotiations.



From FRANCE- It appears that some investors used insider trading information to buy a half a billion dollars of oil stock short on Monday just 15 minutes before Trump posted that the war was winding down, causing the price to drop 14%. The cost of oil has led many countries to further invest in renewables- but the US returned nearly a billion dollars to French company TotalEnergies to drop its plans to build windfarms off the US Eastern Coast.



From CUBA- Cuba has been on the air this week. Mexican President Sheinbaum gave her support to the flotillas bringing aid to Cuba, including using a ship to protect them at sea, and says she is working to find a way to get fuel to the country. Codepink with 140 people was successful in bringing aid to Havana, and on Tuesday a Mexican tuna boat delivered 30 tons of humanitarian aid. The US has been working to impede the renowned international Cuban Medical Brigades from doing their lifesaving work in Latin America.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



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Dan Roberts

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