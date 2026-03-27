Sonic Café #477/The Fire Bolt Action Machine Gun

Subtitle: The Fire Bolt Action Machine Gun

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 27, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café, are you a wild Mustang or a tame little kitty? The Kings of Leon want to know. Welcome aboard as we blast into the future! I’m your host, Scott Clark, and this is episode 477. This time, the Sonic Café brings you a killer mix of music, laugh-out-loud comedy shorts, and a vintage flashback featuring the Fire Bolt Action Machine Gun—a Mattel toy from the '60s that definitely wouldn’t fly today. It's our first retro sponsor, part of a new feature to show how much times have changed. Our music spans 54 years, you’ll hear Taj Mahal with Statesboro Blues, Elle King belting out Ex’s & Oh’*, a fresh track from The Black Keys' 2024 Ohio Players release, plus U2, The Dirty Truckers, Ian Dury & The Blockheads, The Chats bringing that Aussie punk energy, and more. Then, around the bottom of the hour, the Sonic Cafe spins up another disco classic—A Taste of Honey’s Boogie Oogie Oogie. So dust off your mirror ball and get ready to booogie. And those comedy shorts we mentioned? Listen for Sheng Wang, Norm MacDonald, and the legendary George Carlin. So let’s do this thing. . From 2005, here’s The Fray —and we’re the Sonic Café.

Credits: Song 1: Mustang

Artist: Kings of Leon

LP: Can We Please Have Fun

Yr: 2024

Song 2: How to Save a Life

Artist: The Fray

LP: How to Save a Life

Yr: 2005

Song 3: Sonic Cafe-The Fire Bolt Action Machine Gun

Artist: Scott Clark

LP: Sonic Cafe

Yr: 2025

Song 4: U Got the Look

Artist: Prince

LP: The Hits 2

Yr. 1987

Song 5: Statesboro Blues

Artist: Taj Mahal

LP: The Best of Taj Mahal

Yr: 1969

Song 6: Ex's & Oh's

Artist: Elle King

LP: Ex's & Oh's

Yr: 2014

Song 7: LONG SHOT! Betting

Artist: Norm Macdonald

LP:

Year:

Song 8: Never Let You Go (2006 Remaster)

Artist: Third Eye Blind

LP: A Collection

Yr: 1999

Song 9: Beautiful People (Stay High)

Artist: The Black Keys

LP: Ohio Players

Yr: 2024

Song 10: Beautiful Day

Artist: U2

LP:

Yr: 2009

Song 11: Boogie Oogie Oogie

Artist: A Taste of Honey

LP: A Taste of Honey

Yr: 1978

Song 12: How I Got Wendy's Drive Thru Without A Car

Artist: Sheng Wang

LP: Sweet and Juicy

Yr: 2025

Song 13: Like Him

Artist: The Dirty Truckers

LP: Best of the Dirty Truckers

Yr: 2018

Song 14: I Want To Be Straight

Artist: Ian Dury and the Blockheads

LP: The Best Of Ian Dury

Yr: 1999

Song 15: I Got Lost When I Found You

Artist: Ronnie Wood

LP: Now Look

Yr: 1975

Song 16: Drunk N Disorderly

Artist: The Chats

LP:

Yr: 2020

Song 17: Tell me more

Artist: George Carlin

LP:

Yr:

Song 18: Kryptonite

Artist: 3 Doors Down

LP: The Greatest Hits

Yr: 2000

Song 19: Ostinazione [1963]

Artist: Sciascia,Armando

LP: Mondi Caldi di Notte

Yr: 1999

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





