Sonic Café, are you a wild Mustang or a tame little kitty? The Kings of Leon want to know. Welcome aboard as we blast into the future! I’m your host, Scott Clark, and this is episode 477. This time, the Sonic Café brings you a killer mix of music, laugh-out-loud comedy shorts, and a vintage flashback featuring the Fire Bolt Action Machine Gun—a Mattel toy from the '60s that definitely wouldn’t fly today. It's our first retro sponsor, part of a new feature to show how much times have changed. Our music spans 54 years, you’ll hear Taj Mahal with Statesboro Blues, Elle King belting out Ex’s & Oh’*, a fresh track from The Black Keys' 2024 Ohio Players release, plus U2, The Dirty Truckers, Ian Dury & The Blockheads, The Chats bringing that Aussie punk energy, and more. Then, around the bottom of the hour, the Sonic Cafe spins up another disco classic—A Taste of Honey’s Boogie Oogie Oogie. So dust off your mirror ball and get ready to booogie. And those comedy shorts we mentioned? Listen for Sheng Wang, Norm MacDonald, and the legendary George Carlin. So let’s do this thing. . From 2005, here’s The Fray —and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Mustang Artist: Kings of Leon LP: Can We Please Have Fun Yr: 2024 Song 2: How to Save a Life Artist: The Fray LP: How to Save a Life Yr: 2005 Song 3: Sonic Cafe-The Fire Bolt Action Machine Gun Artist: Scott Clark LP: Sonic Cafe Yr: 2025 Song 4: U Got the Look Artist: Prince LP: The Hits 2 Yr. 1987 Song 5: Statesboro Blues Artist: Taj Mahal LP: The Best of Taj Mahal Yr: 1969 Song 6: Ex's & Oh's Artist: Elle King LP: Ex's & Oh's Yr: 2014 Song 7: LONG SHOT! Betting Artist: Norm Macdonald LP: Year: Song 8: Never Let You Go (2006 Remaster) Artist: Third Eye Blind LP: A Collection Yr: 1999 Song 9: Beautiful People (Stay High) Artist: The Black Keys LP: Ohio Players Yr: 2024 Song 10: Beautiful Day Artist: U2 LP: Yr: 2009 Song 11: Boogie Oogie Oogie Artist: A Taste of Honey LP: A Taste of Honey Yr: 1978 Song 12: How I Got Wendy's Drive Thru Without A Car Artist: Sheng Wang LP: Sweet and Juicy Yr: 2025 Song 13: Like Him Artist: The Dirty Truckers LP: Best of the Dirty Truckers Yr: 2018 Song 14: I Want To Be Straight Artist: Ian Dury and the Blockheads LP: The Best Of Ian Dury Yr: 1999 Song 15: I Got Lost When I Found You Artist: Ronnie Wood LP: Now Look Yr: 1975 Song 16: Drunk N Disorderly Artist: The Chats LP: Yr: 2020 Song 17: Tell me more Artist: George Carlin LP: Yr: Song 18: Kryptonite Artist: 3 Doors Down LP: The Greatest Hits Yr: 2000 Song 19: Ostinazione [1963] Artist: Sciascia,Armando LP: Mondi Caldi di Notte Yr: 1999
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.