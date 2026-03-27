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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Fire Bolt Action Machine Gun
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
March 27, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, are you a wild Mustang or a tame little kitty? The Kings of Leon want to know. Welcome aboard as we blast into the future! I’m your host, Scott Clark, and this is episode 477. This time, the Sonic Café brings you a killer mix of music, laugh-out-loud comedy shorts, and a vintage flashback featuring the Fire Bolt Action Machine Gun—a Mattel toy from the '60s that definitely wouldn’t fly today. It's our first retro sponsor, part of a new feature to show how much times have changed. Our music spans 54 years, you’ll hear Taj Mahal with Statesboro Blues, Elle King belting out Ex’s & Oh’*, a fresh track from The Black Keys' 2024 Ohio Players release, plus U2, The Dirty Truckers, Ian Dury & The Blockheads, The Chats bringing that Aussie punk energy, and more. Then, around the bottom of the hour, the Sonic Cafe spins up another disco classic—A Taste of Honey’s Boogie Oogie Oogie. So dust off your mirror ball and get ready to booogie. And those comedy shorts we mentioned? Listen for Sheng Wang, Norm MacDonald, and the legendary George Carlin. So let’s do this thing. . From 2005, here’s The Fray —and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Mustang
Artist: Kings of Leon
LP: Can We Please Have Fun
Yr: 2024
Song 2: How to Save a Life
Artist: The Fray
LP: How to Save a Life
Yr: 2005
Song 3: Sonic Cafe-The Fire Bolt Action Machine Gun
Artist: Scott Clark
LP: Sonic Cafe
Yr: 2025
Song 4: U Got the Look
Artist: Prince
LP: The Hits 2
Yr. 1987
Song 5: Statesboro Blues
Artist: Taj Mahal
LP: The Best of Taj Mahal
Yr: 1969
Song 6: Ex's & Oh's
Artist: Elle King
LP: Ex's & Oh's
Yr: 2014
Song 7: LONG SHOT! Betting
Artist: Norm Macdonald
LP:
Year:
Song 8: Never Let You Go (2006 Remaster)
Artist: Third Eye Blind
LP: A Collection
Yr: 1999
Song 9: Beautiful People (Stay High)
Artist: The Black Keys
LP: Ohio Players
Yr: 2024
Song 10: Beautiful Day
Artist: U2
LP:
Yr: 2009
Song 11: Boogie Oogie Oogie
Artist: A Taste of Honey
LP: A Taste of Honey
Yr: 1978
Song 12: How I Got Wendy's Drive Thru Without A Car
Artist: Sheng Wang
LP: Sweet and Juicy
Yr: 2025
Song 13: Like Him
Artist: The Dirty Truckers
LP: Best of the Dirty Truckers
Yr: 2018
Song 14: I Want To Be Straight
Artist: Ian Dury and the Blockheads
LP: The Best Of Ian Dury
Yr: 1999
Song 15: I Got Lost When I Found You
Artist: Ronnie Wood
LP: Now Look
Yr: 1975
Song 16: Drunk N Disorderly
Artist: The Chats
LP:
Yr: 2020
Song 17: Tell me more
Artist: George Carlin
LP:
Yr:
Song 18: Kryptonite
Artist: 3 Doors Down
LP: The Greatest Hits
Yr: 2000
Song 19: Ostinazione [1963]
Artist: Sciascia,Armando
LP: Mondi Caldi di Notte
Yr: 1999
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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