Asem Alnabeh is an engineer, PhD researcher, Alaraby TV correspondent and a long-time contributor to The Electronic Intifada. He joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to talk about day-to-day Palestinian struggles, perspectives on the U.S. and Israeli war on Iran, and what gives him hope amidst deep Palestinian suffering as the Israeli genocide continues.
On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer covers the latest Hizballah videos that show what’s taking place on the frontlines of southern Lebanon as Israel invades.
A new article by Amro Rashad Abo Aisha describes how Israeli soldiers put out cigarettes on his back and called them zombies. While he was released, his brother was used as a human shield and has never returned.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net