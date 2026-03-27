Summary: Asem Alnabeh is an engineer, PhD researcher, Alaraby TV correspondent and a long-time contributor to The Electronic Intifada. He joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to talk about day-to-day Palestinian struggles, perspectives on the U.S. and Israeli war on Iran, and what gives him hope amidst deep Palestinian suffering as the Israeli genocide continues.



On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer covers the latest Hizballah videos that show what’s taking place on the frontlines of southern Lebanon as Israel invades.



A new article by Amro Rashad Abo Aisha describes how Israeli soldiers put out cigarettes on his back and called them zombies. While he was released, his brother was used as a human shield and has never returned.

