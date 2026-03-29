Summary: In 1948, an entire world was overturned.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were uprooted from their homes, families pushed into exile, villages emptied, communities scattered across borders they never chose.

Homes were left behind with the doors still open, meals still on the table, keys still in the hands of those who believed they would return in a few days.

More than 400 towns and villages were depopulated or destroyed, their names erased from maps but not from memory.

For Palestinians, this was not just a political event, it was the shattering of a homeland, the breaking of a people’s continuity, the beginning of a wound that has never been allowed to heal.

And yet, when people try to speak about this history, they are often met with denial.

Some insist it never happened.

Some say the people left “voluntarily.”

Some try to rewrite the story entirely, as if erasing the truth could erase the trauma.

But history does not disappear because someone is uncomfortable with it.

History remains in the archives, in the testimonies, in the ruins of villages, in the memories passed from grandparents to grandchildren.

And nobody speaks this truth more clearly than those who have studied it deeply - historians, researchers, and even individuals who grew up inside the Israeli establishment itself.

Voices like Miko Peled, who comes from a prominent Israeli military family, speak openly about what happened in 1948, Palestinians struggle, and why acknowledging it matters.

He is not the only Jewish historians who have spent decades examining the archival record. There is Ilan Pappé, who has written extensively about the depopulation of Palestinian villages, and there is Benny Morris, who documented the displacement using Israeli military and government archives. There are many other voices that we will spend a day talking about them.

Their work does not rely on rumor or ideology.

It relies on documents, testimonies, and evidence.

But the story does not end in 1948.

It continues today, in Gaza, in the West Bank, in refugee camps, in the war with Iran, and in the global streets where people march for justice.

And the world is watching more closely than ever.

Because the Palestinian struggle is no longer just a regional issue.

It has become a mirror held up to the entire world.

A test of moral consistency.

A measure of whether nations truly believe in human rights, or only when it is politically convenient.

Many people around the world see a painful double standard:

When one people suffers, the world mobilizes.

When Palestinians suffer, the world hesitates.

When international law is violated in one place, it is condemned.

When it is violated in Palestine, it is debated.

And as long as these double standards persist, especially from powerful Western nations and the United States, the consequences will ripple far beyond the Middle East.

They will shape global alliances, fuel resentment, deepen mistrust, and weaken the credibility of institutions meant to protect human rights everywhere.

People across continents are beginning to ask:

If justice is selective, is it justice at all?

The Palestinian struggle has become a symbol of resilience, of dignity, of the universal demand for equality.

And the world’s response to it will determine not only the future of Palestine, but the moral direction of the international community.

History teaches us that truth cannot be buried forever.

Voices cannot be silenced forever.

And a people fighting for their rights will continue to rise, generation after generation, until justice is not a slogan, but a lived reality.

This is This Week in Palestine.