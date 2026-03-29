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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
never before seen or heard
Weekly Program
David Dickson, Zack Labe, Joan Meiners, Rachael Becker, Seth Borenstein, Thomas Gasser
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
March 29, 2026, midnight
Record-smashing winter heat in the U.S. - is not a story about America. In 20 years, heat domes appeared over Europe, Russia, Canada, Iran, Japan, China, and Australia just to name a few - stalled heat waves out of season and in new geography. Pro journalists on the scene with CoveringClimateNow. Then Dr. Thomas Gasser takes us into the long future as nature's greenhouse continues to emerge. Right now and then, on Radio Ecoshock.
Thomas Gasser interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

"Virtually Impossible Heat & the Future of the American West" webinar March 26, 2026 by coveringclimatenow.org; selections by Alex Smith.
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 27:14 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260401 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 March 29, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 260401 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 March 29, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 7 Download File...
Ecoshock 260401 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 March 29, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 