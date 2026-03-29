Summary: Record-smashing winter heat in the U.S. - is not a story about America. In 20 years, heat domes appeared over Europe, Russia, Canada, Iran, Japan, China, and Australia just to name a few - stalled heat waves out of season and in new geography. Pro journalists on the scene with CoveringClimateNow. Then Dr. Thomas Gasser takes us into the long future as nature's greenhouse continues to emerge. Right now and then, on Radio Ecoshock.