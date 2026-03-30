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Program Information
Trip Hop Radio
trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves.
Music
Sean Savage
 None  Contact Contributor
March 30, 2026, midnight
EVERGREEN. Contact: sean@armedia.ca

Trip Hop Radio is a sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves. Updated weekly.

TRACKLIST

01. Now Always Fades - Into The Doldrums
02. Beatowls - All I See Is Trouble
03. a.s.o. - Rain Down
04. Massive Attack - Teardrop
05. Telenova - SIlver Lining
06. Bob Moses - Like It Or Not
07. Gruve Collective - Try Harder
08. Everything But The Girl - Before Today
09. The xx - Angels (Four Tet Remix)
10. Hudson Alexander - Waiting
11. Sean Savage - Sound 805
12. Tricky - Pumpkin
2026 Sean Savage
Step into the night. This is your soundtrack for the after hours. This is your sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves.

Curated for night owls who thrive in the quiet hours, Trip Hop Radio takes you on a journey through shadowy soundscapes, with tracks from iconic artists and hidden gems. Whether you're winding down after a long day, creating in the stillness of the night, or simply exploring your thoughts.

Let the rhythm guide you, the bass soothe you, and the melodies inspire you as you embark on a journey of sound and soul.

Trip Hop Radio 26.3.30. Download Program Podcast
1 hour radio show
01:00:00 1 March 30, 2026
Toronto, Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 