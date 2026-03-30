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Program Information
Essential Dissent
13
Larry Holmes, Sunday, Omowale Clay, Sara Flounders, Bahman Azad
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
March 30, 2026, midnight
Audio from a webinar sponsored by and held at the International Action Center in NYC on March 5th, 2026.

https://iacenter.org
Audio sourced from the aforementioned webinar, and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent and the International Action Center.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!
There is ONE version of this audio on the Radio4All server, a 59-minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro, plus (at the end):

1. A song written and performed by activist songwriter Ben Grosscup, called "The Money They Stole", and

2. A segment by Caitlin Johnstone titled "Meditations on a Delivery Robot Steering to Avoid a Homeless Man On the Sidewalk".

---

Approximate Timeline:

00:00:51 - 00:12:52 Larry Holmes (Run Time 12:01)
00:13:35 - 00:17:31 Sunday (3:56)
00:18:02 - 00:28:40 Omowale Clay (10:38)
00:29:14 - 00:44:10 Sara Flounders (14:56)
00:44:25 - 00:51:06 Bahman Azad (6:41)
00:52:08 - 00:55:56 Ben Grosscup (3:48)
00:55:57 - 00:59:00 Caitlin Johnstone (read by Tim Foley, 3:03)

---

To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.

Building Solidarity With the Iranian Resistance Download Program Podcast
RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
00:59:00 1 March 25, 2026
Webinar
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 00:59:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 