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Program Information
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|Essential Dissent
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|13
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|Larry Holmes, Sunday, Omowale Clay, Sara Flounders, Bahman Azad
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| Essential Dissent Contact Contributor
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|March 30, 2026, midnight
| Audio from a webinar sponsored by and held at the International Action Center in NYC on March 5th, 2026.
https://iacenter.org
|Audio sourced from the aforementioned webinar, and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.
If you broadcast this audio, please:
1. Credit Essential Dissent and the International Action Center.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com
Thanks!
|There is ONE version of this audio on the Radio4All server, a 59-minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro, plus (at the end):
1. A song written and performed by activist songwriter Ben Grosscup, called "The Money They Stole", and
2. A segment by Caitlin Johnstone titled "Meditations on a Delivery Robot Steering to Avoid a Homeless Man On the Sidewalk".
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Approximate Timeline:
00:00:51 - 00:12:52 Larry Holmes (Run Time 12:01)
00:13:35 - 00:17:31 Sunday (3:56)
00:18:02 - 00:28:40 Omowale Clay (10:38)
00:29:14 - 00:44:10 Sara Flounders (14:56)
00:44:25 - 00:51:06 Bahman Azad (6:41)
00:52:08 - 00:55:56 Ben Grosscup (3:48)
00:55:57 - 00:59:00 Caitlin Johnstone (read by Tim Foley, 3:03)
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To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315
—
DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.
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| Building Solidarity With the Iranian Resistance
|RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
|00:59:00
|1
| March 25, 2026
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|Webinar
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| View Script
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|1
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| 00:59:00
| 192Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|3
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