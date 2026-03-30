Notes: There is ONE version of this audio on the Radio4All server, a 59-minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro, plus (at the end):



1. A song written and performed by activist songwriter Ben Grosscup, called "The Money They Stole", and



2. A segment by Caitlin Johnstone titled "Meditations on a Delivery Robot Steering to Avoid a Homeless Man On the Sidewalk".



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Approximate Timeline:



00:00:51 - 00:12:52 Larry Holmes (Run Time 12:01)

00:13:35 - 00:17:31 Sunday (3:56)

00:18:02 - 00:28:40 Omowale Clay (10:38)

00:29:14 - 00:44:10 Sara Flounders (14:56)

00:44:25 - 00:51:06 Bahman Azad (6:41)

00:52:08 - 00:55:56 Ben Grosscup (3:48)

00:55:57 - 00:59:00 Caitlin Johnstone (read by Tim Foley, 3:03)



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To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315



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