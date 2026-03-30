PLEASE NOTE - We are still working out the bugs in the new studio (this was my second time using our new official studio setup) and there was an excessive amount of noise gate being applied to the mic that cut off the beginning of every spoken word during this episode. It's not awful, but not great. The music is fine though... so let's let the music do the talking
Pathways USA with Brenda Curtis, “Skycrapers” from Pathways USA Pathways USA
The Velvet Underground & Nico, “Sunday Morning” from The Velvet Underground & Nico (45th Anniversary Edition) Polydor - 1967
The Velvet Underground & Nico, “I'll Be Your Mirror” from The Velvet Underground & Nico (45th Anniversary Edition) Polydor - 1967
Starcleaner Reunion, “Ribbon Le Chou” from Ribbon Le Chou / Moss on my Brick Wall - Single Starcleaner Reunion - 2023
The Music of Iran II, “The Segh Mode” from The Music of Iran II - UNESCO Collection A Musical Anthology of the Orient Musicaphon
Fairuz, “Ghannaytou Makkata” from 10 annees de succes unknown
Fairuz, “Sahretna” from 10 annees de succes unknown
Gorillaz, “Damascus (feat. Omar Souleyman & Yasiin Bey)” from The Mountain Kong - 2026
Gorillaz, “The Shadowy Light (feat. Asha Bhosle, Gruff Rhys, Ajay Prasanna, Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash)” from The Mountain Kong - 2026
Irene Perveen, “Chimta Tan Vajda (Jungle Mix)” from Punjabi Rockers - Single Oriental Star Agencies Ltd - 1995
Vishal & Shekhar, Neeti Mohan, Salim Merchant & Shekhar Ravjiani, “Ishq Wala Love” from Student of the Year (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. - 2012
Frou Frou, “Let Go” from Details Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2002
Siddal, “Just Around The Corner” from Mystery and the Sea Bedazzled - 1997
Pathways USA with Brenda Curtis, “Wetlands” from Pathways USA Pathways USA
The Avalanches, “Two Hearts in 3/4 Time” from Since I Left You Universal Music Australia Pty. Ltd. - 2000
Dionne Warwick, “(There's) Always Something There to Remind Me” from The Dionne Warwick Collection: Her All-Time Greatest Hits Rhino - 1989
Cyndi Lauper, “Time After Time” from Time After Time 7" 45 Epic - 2001
Eurythmics, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” from Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) RCA Records Label - 1983
Sinead O' Connor, “You Do Something to Me” from Success Has Made A Failure Out of Me Chrysalis
Broadcast, “Before We Begin” from Haha Sound Warp Records - 2003
La Luz, “Poppies” from News of the Universe Sub Pop Records - 2024
Mai Lệ Huyền, “Ngay Xuan Ben Nhau” from Bang Vang Shotguns unknown
Hương Lan, “Một Người Đi” from Lần Đầu Tiên Có Một Không Hai (Nhã Ca 7) Nhã Ca Productions - 1988
Jimmy Cliff, “Vietnam” from 20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection - The Best of Jimmy Cliff Hip-O - 2004