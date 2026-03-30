The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
March 30, 2026, midnight
PLEASE NOTE - We are still working out the bugs in the new studio (this was my second time using our new official studio setup) and there was an excessive amount of noise gate being applied to the mic that cut off the beginning of every spoken word during this episode. It's not awful, but not great. The music is fine though... so let's let the music do the talking

Pathways USA with Brenda Curtis, “Skycrapers”
from Pathways USA
Pathways USA

The Velvet Underground & Nico, “Sunday Morning”
from The Velvet Underground & Nico (45th Anniversary Edition)
Polydor - 1967

The Velvet Underground & Nico, “I'll Be Your Mirror”
from The Velvet Underground & Nico (45th Anniversary Edition)
Polydor - 1967

Starcleaner Reunion, “Ribbon Le Chou”
from Ribbon Le Chou / Moss on my Brick Wall - Single
Starcleaner Reunion - 2023

The Music of Iran II, “The Segh Mode”
from The Music of Iran II - UNESCO Collection A Musical Anthology of the Orient
Musicaphon

Fairuz, “Ghannaytou Makkata”
from 10 annees de succes
unknown

Fairuz, “Sahretna”
from 10 annees de succes
unknown

Gorillaz, “Damascus (feat. Omar Souleyman & Yasiin Bey)”
from The Mountain
Kong - 2026

Gorillaz, “The Shadowy Light (feat. Asha Bhosle, Gruff Rhys, Ajay Prasanna, Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash)”
from The Mountain
Kong - 2026

Irene Perveen, “Chimta Tan Vajda (Jungle Mix)”
from Punjabi Rockers - Single
Oriental Star Agencies Ltd - 1995

Vishal & Shekhar, Neeti Mohan, Salim Merchant & Shekhar Ravjiani, “Ishq Wala Love”
from Student of the Year (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. - 2012

Frou Frou, “Let Go”
from Details
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2002

Siddal, “Just Around The Corner”
from Mystery and the Sea
Bedazzled - 1997

Pathways USA with Brenda Curtis, “Wetlands”
from Pathways USA
Pathways USA

The Avalanches, “Two Hearts in 3/4 Time”
from Since I Left You
Universal Music Australia Pty. Ltd. - 2000

Dionne Warwick, “(There's) Always Something There to Remind Me”
from The Dionne Warwick Collection: Her All-Time Greatest Hits
Rhino - 1989

Cyndi Lauper, “Time After Time”
from Time After Time 7" 45
Epic - 2001

Eurythmics, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”
from Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
RCA Records Label - 1983

Sinead O' Connor, “You Do Something to Me”
from Success Has Made A Failure Out of Me
Chrysalis

Broadcast, “Before We Begin”
from Haha Sound
Warp Records - 2003

La Luz, “Poppies”
from News of the Universe
Sub Pop Records - 2024

Mai Lệ Huyền, “Ngay Xuan Ben Nhau”
from Bang Vang Shotguns
unknown

Hương Lan, “Một Người Đi”
from Lần Đầu Tiên Có Một Không Hai (Nhã Ca 7)
Nhã Ca Productions - 1988

Jimmy Cliff, “Vietnam”
from 20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection - The Best of Jimmy Cliff
Hip-O - 2004

Hollie Cook, “Cry (Disco Mix) [feat. Horseman]”
from Hollie Cook
Mr Bongo - 2012

Anna Calvi, Nilüfer Yanya, Dove Ellis & War Child Records, “Sunday Light (feat. Ellie Rowsell)”
from HELP(2)
War Child - 2026

Depeche Mode & War Child Records, “Universal Soldier”
from HELP(2)
War Child - 2026

Download Program Podcast
01:59:15 1 March 15, 2026
WRIR STUDIOS
  View Script
    
 01:59:15  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 