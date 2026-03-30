Notes: PLEASE NOTE - We are still working out the bugs in the new studio (this was my second time using our new official studio setup) and there was an excessive amount of noise gate being applied to the mic that cut off the beginning of every spoken word during this episode. It's not awful, but not great. The music is fine though... so let's let the music do the talking



Pathways USA with Brenda Curtis, “Skycrapers”

from Pathways USA

Pathways USA



The Velvet Underground & Nico, “Sunday Morning”

from The Velvet Underground & Nico (45th Anniversary Edition)

Polydor - 1967



The Velvet Underground & Nico, “I'll Be Your Mirror”

from The Velvet Underground & Nico (45th Anniversary Edition)

Polydor - 1967



Starcleaner Reunion, “Ribbon Le Chou”

from Ribbon Le Chou / Moss on my Brick Wall - Single

Starcleaner Reunion - 2023



The Music of Iran II, “The Segh Mode”

from The Music of Iran II - UNESCO Collection A Musical Anthology of the Orient

Musicaphon



Fairuz, “Ghannaytou Makkata”

from 10 annees de succes

unknown



Fairuz, “Sahretna”

from 10 annees de succes

unknown



Gorillaz, “Damascus (feat. Omar Souleyman & Yasiin Bey)”

from The Mountain

Kong - 2026



Gorillaz, “The Shadowy Light (feat. Asha Bhosle, Gruff Rhys, Ajay Prasanna, Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash)”

from The Mountain

Kong - 2026



Irene Perveen, “Chimta Tan Vajda (Jungle Mix)”

from Punjabi Rockers - Single

Oriental Star Agencies Ltd - 1995



Vishal & Shekhar, Neeti Mohan, Salim Merchant & Shekhar Ravjiani, “Ishq Wala Love”

from Student of the Year (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. - 2012



Frou Frou, “Let Go”

from Details

Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2002



Siddal, “Just Around The Corner”

from Mystery and the Sea

Bedazzled - 1997



Pathways USA with Brenda Curtis, “Wetlands”

from Pathways USA

Pathways USA



The Avalanches, “Two Hearts in 3/4 Time”

from Since I Left You

Universal Music Australia Pty. Ltd. - 2000



Dionne Warwick, “(There's) Always Something There to Remind Me”

from The Dionne Warwick Collection: Her All-Time Greatest Hits

Rhino - 1989



Cyndi Lauper, “Time After Time”

from Time After Time 7" 45

Epic - 2001



Eurythmics, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”

from Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

RCA Records Label - 1983



Sinead O' Connor, “You Do Something to Me”

from Success Has Made A Failure Out of Me

Chrysalis



Broadcast, “Before We Begin”

from Haha Sound

Warp Records - 2003



La Luz, “Poppies”

from News of the Universe

Sub Pop Records - 2024



Mai Lệ Huyền, “Ngay Xuan Ben Nhau”

from Bang Vang Shotguns

unknown



Hương Lan, “Một Người Đi”

from Lần Đầu Tiên Có Một Không Hai (Nhã Ca 7)

Nhã Ca Productions - 1988



Jimmy Cliff, “Vietnam”

from 20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection - The Best of Jimmy Cliff

Hip-O - 2004



Hollie Cook, “Cry (Disco Mix) [feat. Horseman]”

from Hollie Cook

Mr Bongo - 2012



Anna Calvi, Nilüfer Yanya, Dove Ellis & War Child Records, “Sunday Light (feat. Ellie Rowsell)”

from HELP(2)

War Child - 2026



Depeche Mode & War Child Records, “Universal Soldier”

from HELP(2)

War Child - 2026

