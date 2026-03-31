trans activist Akkai Padmashali, IOC President Kirsty Coventry, trans athlete Chris Mosier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Munich mayor-elect Dominik Krause, actor Gina Yashere, writer Samuel R. “Chip” Delany, singer-songwriter Light Bird.
Danni Hoshino (AKA Light Bird) previews her Transgender Day of Visibility release, “Alright”! Birthday wishes to journalist Rachel Maddow, actor David Hyde Pierce, and science fiction writer Samuel R. “Chip” Delany, who reads from “Among the Blobs.” Plus India’s transgender people stripped of rights, IOC bans trans women athletes with “sex texting,” and more global LGBTQ news.
Program/News Producer Brian DeShazor, Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, News Editor Ebony Joseph, NewsWrap reporters Michael Lebeau and Nico Raquel, Feature Producer David Hunt, Sheri Lunn and Brian DeShazor, Music by Harry Styles, Light Bird and Kim Wilson.
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!
This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.