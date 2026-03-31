Version 1: Scott and Val Save the Universe S1 -E12 Description: Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:49:44 Language: 1 Date Recorded: March 31, 2026 Location Recorded: Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 1 00:54:17 192Kbps mp3

(MB) Stereo 3 Version 1: Scott and Val Save the Universe S1 -E12 Description: Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:49:44 Language: 1 Date Recorded: March 31, 2026 Location Recorded: Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 2 00:55:27 192Kbps mp3

(MB) None 3