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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Daniel Dicker
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
March 31, 2026, midnight
If you're still driving a combustion engine vehicle, you've probably noticed that within a matter of weeks the price of gas has increased by about a third, courtesy of the illegal war being waged on Iran by the US and Israel. This week on Sea Change Radio, we welcome returning guest and oil expert Daniel Dicker to get an inside perspective on the latest spike in the global price of oil. We discuss the impact the high prices have on the renewable energy industry, ponder how it could affect U.S. domestic oil producers, and examine how the Trump Administration's manipulation of markets has made oil a very risky commodity to trade.
Track: Texas Twister
Artist: Melvin Sparks
Album: Texas Twister
Label: Eastbound Records
Year: 1973

Track: Straight To Hell
Artist: The Clash
Album: Combat Rock
Label: Epic
Year: 1982

Track: (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding
Artist: Sharon Van Etten
Album: N/A
Label: N/A
Year: 2020

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00:29:00 1 March 31, 2026
San Francisco
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