Plenty of fresh Celtic to go around this hour, from Haggis X-1, Boiled In Lead, Alexandre Vilaboa from Galicia. along with the defenders of the realm, The Real McKenzies. Get your tickets for live local Celtivity from Gnoss, April 17th at the St. James Hall and Dervish, April 26th at The Rio. You've got yer Celt In A Twist!
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Willie Nile - The Day The Earth Stood Still Gangar - Grotleken Haggis X-1 - This Is The Place (Caledonia) CANCON Vishten - Gaillard feat. De Temp Antan CANCON Boiled In Lead - Fast Reels Dom DufF - Foeter Breizh -Alexandre Vilaboa - Os Gaedil Dropkick Murphys - Who'll Stand With Us Collage Trad - Beeswax CANCON The Real McKenzies - I Wanna Eat Sardines(With Yer Mother) CANCON Firken – Tundermese - Kocsmadalok Iain Copeland - The Traveller Jeremy Kittel - The Curious Beetle Medley