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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
April 2, 2026, midnight
Plenty of fresh Celtic to go around this hour, from Haggis X-1, Boiled In Lead, Alexandre Vilaboa from Galicia. along with the defenders of the realm, The Real McKenzies. Get your tickets for live local Celtivity from Gnoss, April 17th at the St. James Hall and Dervish, April 26th at The Rio. You've got yer Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Willie Nile - The Day The Earth Stood Still
Gangar - Grotleken
Haggis X-1 - This Is The Place (Caledonia) CANCON
Vishten - Gaillard feat. De Temp Antan CANCON
Boiled In Lead - Fast Reels
Dom DufF - Foeter Breizh
-Alexandre Vilaboa - Os Gaedil
Dropkick Murphys - Who'll Stand With Us
Collage Trad - Beeswax CANCON
The Real McKenzies - I Wanna Eat Sardines(With Yer Mother) CANCON
Firken – Tundermese - Kocsmadalok
Iain Copeland - The Traveller
Jeremy Kittel - The Curious Beetle Medley

59:25

Celt In A Twist April 7 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:25 1 April 2, 2026
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 00:59:25  128Kbps mp3
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