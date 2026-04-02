Summary: Plenty of fresh Celtic to go around this hour, from Haggis X-1, Boiled In Lead, Alexandre Vilaboa from Galicia. along with the defenders of the realm, The Real McKenzies. Get your tickets for live local Celtivity from Gnoss, April 17th at the St. James Hall and Dervish, April 26th at The Rio. You've got yer Celt In A Twist!