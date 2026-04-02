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Program Information
The Shortwave Report
Listen Globally!
Weekly Program
International News, News Program, Shortwave, Japan, Germany, France, Cuba, Iran, war, Israel, US military, oil, regime change
 Dan Roberts  Contact Contributor
April 2, 2026, midnight
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Germany, Japan, France 24, and Cuba.
This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.
http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260403mp3 (29:00)

From FRANCE- First a press review on the use of AI in warfare notably in Iran, Ukraine, and Gaza. Then press reviews on Trumps threat to pull out of NATO and how that is uniting Europe. France 24 has a reporter in Tehran who gives a daily summary of airstrikes and damage to non-military targets. Scoop is a weekly talk show discussing media with host William Hilderbrandt. This weeks show was an interview with renowned Israeli journalist Gideon Levy- he talks about media censorship in Israel and other countries especially about war and self-censorship.

From GERMANY- DWs Sarah Kelly talks with Misha Komadovsky about Trumps claim that the new president of Iran asked him for a ceasefire. She also speaks with Fawas Gerges about Trumps claims and the new situation where Iran controls shipping in the strait of Hormuz.

From JAPAN- Japan and the EU have agreed to strengthen cooperation in security and defense industries. The Japanese Defense Ministry is deploying extended range missiles to its camps, a major shift in security policy.

From CUBA- On Tuesday a Russian oil tanker began unloading 100,000 tons of crude oil despite the threats from the US. Mexican President Sheinbaum said her country is working to resume oil shipments to Cuba- she also disclosed that she personally donated $1000 in a campaign to purchase resources for the Cuban people. An Israeli airstrike targeted a clearly marked press car in Lebanon, killing all 3 journalists on board. An estimated 8 million people participated in last Saturdays No Kings Day protests, the largest single day protest in US history.


Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-
< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"The dirty truth is that many people find fascism to be not particularly horrible."
--Michael Parenti

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

Highest Quality Download Program Podcast
160 KB mono
00:29:00 1 April 2, 2026
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 22 Download File...
Quick Download/ Slow Modem Streaming Download Program Podcast
24 KB mono VBR
00:29:00 1 April 2, 2026
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  24Kbps flac
(MB) None		 20 Download File...
 