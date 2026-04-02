Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260403mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- First a press review on the use of AI in warfare notably in Iran, Ukraine, and Gaza. Then press reviews on Trumps threat to pull out of NATO and how that is uniting Europe. France 24 has a reporter in Tehran who gives a daily summary of airstrikes and damage to non-military targets. Scoop is a weekly talk show discussing media with host William Hilderbrandt. This weeks show was an interview with renowned Israeli journalist Gideon Levy- he talks about media censorship in Israel and other countries especially about war and self-censorship.



From GERMANY- DWs Sarah Kelly talks with Misha Komadovsky about Trumps claim that the new president of Iran asked him for a ceasefire. She also speaks with Fawas Gerges about Trumps claims and the new situation where Iran controls shipping in the strait of Hormuz.



From JAPAN- Japan and the EU have agreed to strengthen cooperation in security and defense industries. The Japanese Defense Ministry is deploying extended range missiles to its camps, a major shift in security policy.



From CUBA- On Tuesday a Russian oil tanker began unloading 100,000 tons of crude oil despite the threats from the US. Mexican President Sheinbaum said her country is working to resume oil shipments to Cuba- she also disclosed that she personally donated $1000 in a campaign to purchase resources for the Cuban people. An Israeli airstrike targeted a clearly marked press car in Lebanon, killing all 3 journalists on board. An estimated 8 million people participated in last Saturdays No Kings Day protests, the largest single day protest in US history.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"The dirty truth is that many people find fascism to be not particularly horrible."

--Michael Parenti



Dan Roberts

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YouthSpeaksOut!-

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