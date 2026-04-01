Summary: https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/04/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-16/



– New revamped UK 911 Truth bulletin board and website portal – 911 forum .org.uk

– Why, history, register etc – Strategy Of Tension, False Flag Terror, 9/11 & 7/7 Truth & WWIII News

– 9/11, 7/7, False Flag terrorism, Psyops against ordinary people/political classes and War on Freedom by Private Military companies and the mainstream media

– For four years to 2012, Medvedev’s finger was on the Russian nuclear trigger as the country’s president.

– He blamed the United States for what he called an “unprovoked, extremely dangerous war”, accusing Washington and Israel of behaving like a “bull in a china shop” and pushing the region towards catastrophe

– Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has issued a chilling warning over the ‘likelihood of a nuclear conflict’ in the Middle East, claiming Donald Trump has made a ‘gross’ strategic error

– Saudi Arabia releases graphic photos of around $2bn worth of destroyed USAF Sentry and Stratotanker aircraft after Trump says King Mohammed bin Salman has to ‘kiss my ass’.

– Murder trial opens over alleged masonic lodge crime network in Paris

– 22 people have gone on trial in France on charges of murder and other serious crimes centred on a masonic lodge accused of running hit squads.

– Saudi Arabia releases graphic photos of around $2bn worth of destroyed USAF Sentry and Stratotanker aircraft after Trump says King Mohammed bin Salman has to ‘kiss my ass’.

– Iran’s Strike on Prince Sultan Air Base Destroyed U.S. E-3 Sentry and May Have Crippled Two “Compass Call” Electronic Warfare Aircraft

– Farms Not Factories’ Tracy Worcester vox-pops at the Together Alliance march..

– They gathered to challenge the racism promoted by the likes of Tommy Robinson and to show solidarity with fellow UK citizens, whatever their ethnicity and religion

– EXCLUSIVE Piers Corbyn on brother Jeremy and 100k+ London protests

– Piers Corbyn on Divide & Rule Unite the Kingdom (Musk) v Together Alliance (Soros)

– The Left’s 150 year old 'Fabians' secret society dominates today’s UK government

– The Fabian Society and Eugenics_ The Plan For Britain Josh Faulks – The Secret Society Running Britain for 140 Years

– Return of Hitler’s Gas Chambers, Courtesy of Israel, and Rev Williamson’s Easter Riposte

– Hitler’s Gas Chambers are back, courtesy of Netanyahu and Israel , Israels death penalty law for Palestinans Inside Story

– EXCLUSIVE Teachings for Easter 2026 with Rev Paul Williamson, is Britain’s 1st woman Archbishop Biblical?

– Trump spouting obvious nonsense on live TV, tell him this is not a video game NATO is Dead Ali Miraj Sky LBC

– President Donald Trump raised questions about his mental health on Friday after he gave a speech at a convention in Florida

– Scott Ritter’s Easter Blast at Trump and Hegseth

– Scott Ritter is on fire and explains Why Iran is Winning, Scott’s Christian teaching for Easter

– First of all, he’s quoting the Old Testament. I mean, we’re supposed to be, you know, a Christian nation. Christianity comes from Jesus Christ.

– Jesus, the guy that stayed Peter’s hand when he was cutting off the ear of the guy who’s coming to arrest Jesus, no violence, put it back on, you know, turn the other cheek.

– That’s the Jesus of Christianity, not this crap that this guy’s pouring out. Pete Hexath’s the worst Christian possible. Everything he said in there is as anti-Christian as it gets.



– EXCLUSIVE Dr Chris Busby explains how hand-carried mini-nukes could be used for false flag attacks

– Is a nuclear suicide vest an actual thing?

– Nuclear vs coal energy policy is very closely examined, Dr Chris Busby

– ‘That’s why we had to attack’: Vice President JD Vance says Iran was plotting nuclear suicide vests attacks

– Dr Trita Parsi on how Israel is systematically killing off Iran’s consensus-makers

– the latest is former foreign minister Kamal Kharazi – to make sure Trump has no one to negotiate with

– Tucker Carlson with Prof Jiang Xueqin Political Prophet Next Phase in Trumps Iran War Plan and Israels Sabotage Plot

– The Principles of Satanic Inversion Christopher Lee (1975)

– The Dangers of Inversion In the context of Biblical teachings,

– "Inversion" refers to the reversal or distortion of God's established order and principles.

– The Bristol Politics Show, presented by Tony Gosling