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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Would You Like Two Cookies?
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
April 3, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, Mercy that was Duffy from her 2005 Rockferry release. Hey welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark, that guy in the booth, in the back, ahh in the dark, and this is episode 478. This time the Sonic Café presents a whopper of a show with music pulled from 58 years. Listen for Tommy Castro & the Pain Killers, Too Many Cooks, a solo track from Mick Jagger, plus Everything I do gonna be funky from the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, The Black Crowes Samantha Fish, the Boss and the list goes on. All that plus another installment of Crazy Music Facts from our friends at the origin of songs, plus a trip back to 1967 in the Sonic Café time machine .to hear the Great JJ Jackson listen for Come See Me. We’ll let that loose around the bottom of the hour. And last but not least, comedian Andrew Hobbs steps up to the mic to tell us, every once in a while we all need two cookies. So let’s roll. Here’s Jesse Welles with the revolution anthem that might just be what we need today. This is Red, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Mercy
Artist: Duffy
LP: Rockferry
Yr: 2008
Song 2: Red
Artist: Jesse Welles
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 3: I'm Tired
Artist: Tommy Castro & The Painkillers Feat. Joe Bonamassa
LP: The Devil You Know
Yr: 2014
Song 4: Would You Like Two Cookies?
Artist: Andrew Hobbs
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr.
Song 5: Too Many Cooks (Spoil The Soup)
Artist: Mick Jagger
LP: The Very Best Of Mick Jagger
Yr: 2019
Song 6: Detroit
Artist: Black Gold
LP: Paste Magazine Sampler 51
Yr: 2009
Song 7: Everything I Do Gon' Be Funky
Artist: Dirty Dozen Brass Band
LP: Medicated Magic
Year: 2002
Song 8: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know! (Pt.95)
Artist: The Origins of Songs
LP: The Origins of Songs
Yr: 2024
Song 9: Stare It Cold
Artist: The Black Crowes
LP: Shake Your Money Maker
Yr: 1990
Song 10: Imaginary War
Artist: Samantha Fish
LP: Faster
Yr: 2021
Song 11: Come See Me (aka Come And See Me)
Artist: J.J. Jackson
LP: The Great J.J. Jackson
Yr: 1967
Song 12: Cadillac Ranch
Artist: Bruce Springsteen
LP:
Yr: 1980
Song 13: On Recording Nirvana's Something In The Way
Artist: Burch Vig
LP:
Yr:
Song 14: Something In The Way
Artist: Nirvana
LP: Nevermind
Yr: 1991
Song 15: Beer Goggles
Artist: Smash Mouth
LP: Fush Yu Mang
Yr: 1997
Song 16: Milarepa
Artist: Charles Lloyd
LP: All My Relations
Yr: 1994
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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