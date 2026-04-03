Sonic Café, Mercy that was Duffy from her 2005 Rockferry release. Hey welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark, that guy in the booth, in the back, ahh in the dark, and this is episode 478. This time the Sonic Café presents a whopper of a show with music pulled from 58 years. Listen for Tommy Castro & the Pain Killers, Too Many Cooks, a solo track from Mick Jagger, plus Everything I do gonna be funky from the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, The Black Crowes Samantha Fish, the Boss and the list goes on. All that plus another installment of Crazy Music Facts from our friends at the origin of songs, plus a trip back to 1967 in the Sonic Café time machine .to hear the Great JJ Jackson listen for Come See Me. We’ll let that loose around the bottom of the hour. And last but not least, comedian Andrew Hobbs steps up to the mic to tell us, every once in a while we all need two cookies. So let’s roll. Here’s Jesse Welles with the revolution anthem that might just be what we need today. This is Red, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Mercy Artist: Duffy LP: Rockferry Yr: 2008 Song 2: Red Artist: Jesse Welles LP: Yr: 2025 Song 3: I'm Tired Artist: Tommy Castro & The Painkillers Feat. Joe Bonamassa LP: The Devil You Know Yr: 2014 Song 4: Would You Like Two Cookies? Artist: Andrew Hobbs LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. Song 5: Too Many Cooks (Spoil The Soup) Artist: Mick Jagger LP: The Very Best Of Mick Jagger Yr: 2019 Song 6: Detroit Artist: Black Gold LP: Paste Magazine Sampler 51 Yr: 2009 Song 7: Everything I Do Gon' Be Funky Artist: Dirty Dozen Brass Band LP: Medicated Magic Year: 2002 Song 8: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know! (Pt.95) Artist: The Origins of Songs LP: The Origins of Songs Yr: 2024 Song 9: Stare It Cold Artist: The Black Crowes LP: Shake Your Money Maker Yr: 1990 Song 10: Imaginary War Artist: Samantha Fish LP: Faster Yr: 2021 Song 11: Come See Me (aka Come And See Me) Artist: J.J. Jackson LP: The Great J.J. Jackson Yr: 1967 Song 12: Cadillac Ranch Artist: Bruce Springsteen LP: Yr: 1980 Song 13: On Recording Nirvana's Something In The Way Artist: Burch Vig LP: Yr: Song 14: Something In The Way Artist: Nirvana LP: Nevermind Yr: 1991 Song 15: Beer Goggles Artist: Smash Mouth LP: Fush Yu Mang Yr: 1997 Song 16: Milarepa Artist: Charles Lloyd LP: All My Relations Yr: 1994
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.