Sonic Café #478/ Would You Like Two Cookies?

Subtitle: Would You Like Two Cookies?

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 3, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café, Mercy that was Duffy from her 2005 Rockferry release. Hey welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark, that guy in the booth, in the back, ahh in the dark, and this is episode 478. This time the Sonic Café presents a whopper of a show with music pulled from 58 years. Listen for Tommy Castro & the Pain Killers, Too Many Cooks, a solo track from Mick Jagger, plus Everything I do gonna be funky from the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, The Black Crowes Samantha Fish, the Boss and the list goes on. All that plus another installment of Crazy Music Facts from our friends at the origin of songs, plus a trip back to 1967 in the Sonic Café time machine .to hear the Great JJ Jackson listen for Come See Me. We’ll let that loose around the bottom of the hour. And last but not least, comedian Andrew Hobbs steps up to the mic to tell us, every once in a while we all need two cookies. So let’s roll. Here’s Jesse Welles with the revolution anthem that might just be what we need today. This is Red, and we’re the Sonic Café.

Credits: Song 1: Mercy

Artist: Duffy

LP: Rockferry

Yr: 2008

Song 2: Red

Artist: Jesse Welles

LP:

Yr: 2025

Song 3: I'm Tired

Artist: Tommy Castro & The Painkillers Feat. Joe Bonamassa

LP: The Devil You Know

Yr: 2014

Song 4: Would You Like Two Cookies?

Artist: Andrew Hobbs

LP: Dry Bar Comedy

Yr.

Song 5: Too Many Cooks (Spoil The Soup)

Artist: Mick Jagger

LP: The Very Best Of Mick Jagger

Yr: 2019

Song 6: Detroit

Artist: Black Gold

LP: Paste Magazine Sampler 51

Yr: 2009

Song 7: Everything I Do Gon' Be Funky

Artist: Dirty Dozen Brass Band

LP: Medicated Magic

Year: 2002

Song 8: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know! (Pt.95)

Artist: The Origins of Songs

LP: The Origins of Songs

Yr: 2024

Song 9: Stare It Cold

Artist: The Black Crowes

LP: Shake Your Money Maker

Yr: 1990

Song 10: Imaginary War

Artist: Samantha Fish

LP: Faster

Yr: 2021

Song 11: Come See Me (aka Come And See Me)

Artist: J.J. Jackson

LP: The Great J.J. Jackson

Yr: 1967

Song 12: Cadillac Ranch

Artist: Bruce Springsteen

LP:

Yr: 1980

Song 13: On Recording Nirvana's Something In The Way

Artist: Burch Vig

LP:

Yr:

Song 14: Something In The Way

Artist: Nirvana

LP: Nevermind

Yr: 1991

Song 15: Beer Goggles

Artist: Smash Mouth

LP: Fush Yu Mang

Yr: 1997

Song 16: Milarepa

Artist: Charles Lloyd

LP: All My Relations

Yr: 1994

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





