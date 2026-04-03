Summary: A pro-Israeli extremist was arrested in a plot to firebomb the home of an outspoken New York City activist for Palestinian liberation. Host Ali Abunimah speaks with Nerdeen Kiswani. She is taking the far-right extremist group Betar USA to court. Their campaign of harassment against her included cash bounties offered to anyone who would physically harm her, and repeated confrontations at demonstrations across the city.



Israel claims the right to hang Palestinians. Ali Abunimah tells us that members of Israel’s parliament celebrated with champagne after they passed a Palestinian death penalty bill.



On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s Jon Elmer continues his coverage of the U.S./Israeli war on Iran as he breaks down videos from the Axis of Resistance



Researcher and journalist Roqayah Chamseddine reports from Southern Lebanon as Israeli annexation attempts are met with resistance.

