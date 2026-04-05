Summary: So here we are, standing in a moment where the news about Palestine is fading from the headlines, even though the genocide has not stopped for a single day. The suffering continues, the destruction continues, the displacement continues, but the media has succeeded in shifting the world’s attention somewhere else. They’ve redirected the spotlight, and now the entire national conversation revolves around Trump, his statements, his decisions, and his war with Iran, a war that, in my view, he is losing, and a war that is draining the hardest earned savings of ordinary Americans.

Trump believed he could strike Iran and declare victory within twenty four hours.

My argument is that he miscalculated, badly.

And now, what’s coming next is even worse.

Because the power balance is shifting.

Not slowly.

Not quietly.

But unmistakably.

We see the center of global influence moving away from the United States and toward the East, toward China and Russia. And they are watching all of this unfold with a kind of silent amusement. They are observing every announcement, every escalation, every misstep. They are watching the United States burn political capital, economic stability, and global credibility, and they are benefiting from every moment of it.

Trump’s daily statements feel chaotic, contradictory, and disconnected from reality.

This is a president who, in my view, is not only embarrassing himself, but dragging the country’s reputation down with him.

This is a leader whose words no longer reassure, no longer stabilize, no longer inspire confidence.

And we ask directly and unapologetically:

“Mr. President, can you say just one useful sentence? Just one.”

Because from my perspective, he does not represent me as an American.

I feel he was forced upon the country.

I feel his decisions have consequences that ordinary people, not politicians, are forced to live with.

I feel the nation is being pulled into conflicts it did not choose, paying for wars it did not approve, and suffering the fallout of choices made without accountability.

Meanwhile, the story of Palestine, the story that should never leave the world’s conscience, is being pushed aside.

Not because the suffering ended.

Not because justice was served.

But because the media found a new spectacle to chase.

And that is the tragedy within the tragedy:

A genocide continues in the shadows while the world argues over political theater.

I ask you, the listeners, to recognize the pattern.

To see how quickly the narrative shifts.

To understand how easily the truth can be buried under noise.

And to stay awake, even when the headlines try to lull the world back to sleep.

Because in my view, and in the view of many others, the consequences of these decisions, the wars, spending, the shifting alliances, the global power struggle, will not be felt by the wealthy or the powerful.

They will be felt by ordinary people.

By families.

By workers.

By communities already stretched thin.

So:

Let’s pay attention.

Let’s stay awake.

Let’s not allow the truth to be buried.

Let’s not allow the suffering of Palestinians to be erased.

And let’s not pretend that the decisions made today won’t shape the world we wake up to tomorrow.

This is my message.

This is our voice.

Our urgency.

Our warning.

And it lands with weight.

This is This Week in Palestine.