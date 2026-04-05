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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
Houston, we have a problem...
Weekly Program
Jeff Masters, Deidre Des Jardins
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
April 5, 2026, midnight
When summer comes in winter - is that a problem? In a flood of bad news, with hurting minds and sore hearts, we can't let this pass. Why was the American West hotter than anyone's seen, hotter than even doomers believed possible? We explore historic March heat with the weather-master, meteorologist Jeff Masters. Large systems specialist Deirdre Des Jardins uses AI to discover a chain of forces from the hot Pacific, through Hawaii floods right to the Western heat dome, disappearing snowpack, and prospects for this summer. Science and news confirm a regime shift in the atmosphere, popping up around the world. Are you ready for the big truth?
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Songs "Rotten at the Top" and "Busted Truth" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music.
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 30:02 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260408 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 April 5, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
Ecoshock 260408 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 April 5, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 11 Download File...
Ecoshock 260408 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 April 5, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 10 Download File...
 