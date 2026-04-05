Summary: When summer comes in winter - is that a problem? In a flood of bad news, with hurting minds and sore hearts, we can't let this pass. Why was the American West hotter than anyone's seen, hotter than even doomers believed possible? We explore historic March heat with the weather-master, meteorologist Jeff Masters. Large systems specialist Deirdre Des Jardins uses AI to discover a chain of forces from the hot Pacific, through Hawaii floods right to the Western heat dome, disappearing snowpack, and prospects for this summer. Science and news confirm a regime shift in the atmosphere, popping up around the world. Are you ready for the big truth?