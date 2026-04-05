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Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
April 5, 2026, midnight


Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band, “Sunshower”
from Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band
RCA Records Label - 1975

John Barry, “On Her Majesty's Secret Service”
from On Her Majesty's Secret Service (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Expanded Edition]
Capitol Records - 1968

Bonobo, “Between the Lines (feat. Bajka)”
from Days To Come
Ninja Tune - 2006

Dionne Warwick, “Reach Out For Me”
from Golden Hits Part 1
unknown

Rotary Connection, “Memory Band”
from Rotary Connection
Geffen - 1966

Timmy Thomas, “Why Can't We Live Together”
from Why Can't We Live Together - Single
Glades - 2020

Ida Sand, “Rescue me”
from Ol' VA Soul Part 1
unknown

The Abyssinians, “Declaration of Rights”
from Declaration of Rights 7"
CLINCH RECORDS

U-Roy, “True True”
from Trojan DJ Collection
Trojan

The Itals, “Ina Disa Time”
from Ina Disa Time
spider Man

Peter Tosh and the Wailers, “Pound Get A Blow”
from Burial
Impact

Jimmy London, “A Little Love”
from A Little Love (45)
Randy's Group, Inc - 1971

Angie Stone, “I WIsh (Nuffwish reggae mashup)”
from Nuffwish 12"
White Label

Yabby U, “Conquering Dub”
from King Tubbys Prophecy In Dub
Blood & Fire

Bob Holroyd, “Drumming Up a Storm (Remix)”
from Fakes
Couch

Tosca, “Heidi Bruehl (Makossa & Megablast Remake)”
from Heidi Bruehl - EP
!K7 Records - 2005

Tilt, “The World Doesn't Know (Özgür Can Mix)”
from The World Doesn't Know
Lost Language - 2004

Ridgewalkers, “Find (Andy Moor Remix) [feat. E.L.]”
from A State of Trance 500 (Mixed by Armin van Buuren, Paul Oakenfold, Cosmic Gate And More)
Armada Music - 2011

Burning Spear, “No War”
from The Original
unofficial

D’Angelo and The Vanguard, “1000 Deaths”
from Black Messiah
RCA Records Label - 2014

Bob James, “Nautilus”
from One
Columbia - 1974

Fred Wesley and the J.B.'s, “Blow Your Head" - record skipped badly during show, so i spliced it in here, complete, with no skips.. hence the extra 3 mins of the total show time.
from Damn Right I Am Somebody
Universal Records - 1974

Roots Manuva, “Who Goes There?”
from 4everevolution
unknown

Super P, “Peeping”
from The First Chapter
SP PRODUCTION - 2009

FIRE ISLAND and Loleatta Holloway, “Shout to the top (Frankie Knuckles Classic Mix)”
from Shout to the top
unknown

FIRE ISLAND and Loleatta Holloway, “Shout to the top (Industry Standard Uprising Mix)”
from Shout to the top
JBO

New Sector Movements, “The Sun”
from Download This
Virgin Records - 2001

KNOWER, “Real Nice Moment”
from Knower Forever
Knower - 2023

Gorillaz, “The Plastic Guru (feat. Johnny Marr & Anoushka Shankar)”
from The Mountain
Kong - 2026

Gorillaz, “Delirium (feat. Mark E. Smith)”
from The Mountain
Kong - 2026

Rosalía, “Berghain”
from LUX
Columbia - 2025

Rosalia, “Berghain (Conrad Taylor Remix)”
from LUX
unofficial

Blonde Redhead, “Missle Me”
from Peel Sessions - Single
Numero Group - 2016

YAP´S, “Alicia en el País del Smog”
from En el País del Smog
Avanzada Metálica - 1992

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, “Heaven 7”
from IC-02 Bogotá
Jagjaguwar - 2025

Download Program Podcast
02:03:16 1 March 1, 2026
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 02:03:16  256Kbps mp3
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