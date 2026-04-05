Notes:



Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band, “Sunshower”

from Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band

RCA Records Label - 1975



John Barry, “On Her Majesty's Secret Service”

from On Her Majesty's Secret Service (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Expanded Edition]

Capitol Records - 1968



Bonobo, “Between the Lines (feat. Bajka)”

from Days To Come

Ninja Tune - 2006



Dionne Warwick, “Reach Out For Me”

from Golden Hits Part 1

unknown



Rotary Connection, “Memory Band”

from Rotary Connection

Geffen - 1966



Timmy Thomas, “Why Can't We Live Together”

from Why Can't We Live Together - Single

Glades - 2020



Ida Sand, “Rescue me”

from Ol' VA Soul Part 1

unknown



The Abyssinians, “Declaration of Rights”

from Declaration of Rights 7"

CLINCH RECORDS



U-Roy, “True True”

from Trojan DJ Collection

Trojan



The Itals, “Ina Disa Time”

from Ina Disa Time

spider Man



Peter Tosh and the Wailers, “Pound Get A Blow”

from Burial

Impact



Jimmy London, “A Little Love”

from A Little Love (45)

Randy's Group, Inc - 1971



Angie Stone, “I WIsh (Nuffwish reggae mashup)”

from Nuffwish 12"

White Label



Yabby U, “Conquering Dub”

from King Tubbys Prophecy In Dub

Blood & Fire



Bob Holroyd, “Drumming Up a Storm (Remix)”

from Fakes

Couch



Tosca, “Heidi Bruehl (Makossa & Megablast Remake)”

from Heidi Bruehl - EP

!K7 Records - 2005



Tilt, “The World Doesn't Know (Özgür Can Mix)”

from The World Doesn't Know

Lost Language - 2004



Ridgewalkers, “Find (Andy Moor Remix) [feat. E.L.]”

from A State of Trance 500 (Mixed by Armin van Buuren, Paul Oakenfold, Cosmic Gate And More)

Armada Music - 2011



Burning Spear, “No War”

from The Original

unofficial



D’Angelo and The Vanguard, “1000 Deaths”

from Black Messiah

RCA Records Label - 2014



Bob James, “Nautilus”

from One

Columbia - 1974



Fred Wesley and the J.B.'s, “Blow Your Head" - record skipped badly during show, so i spliced it in here, complete, with no skips.. hence the extra 3 mins of the total show time.

from Damn Right I Am Somebody

Universal Records - 1974



Roots Manuva, “Who Goes There?”

from 4everevolution

unknown



Super P, “Peeping”

from The First Chapter

SP PRODUCTION - 2009



FIRE ISLAND and Loleatta Holloway, “Shout to the top (Frankie Knuckles Classic Mix)”

from Shout to the top

unknown



FIRE ISLAND and Loleatta Holloway, “Shout to the top (Industry Standard Uprising Mix)”

from Shout to the top

JBO



New Sector Movements, “The Sun”

from Download This

Virgin Records - 2001



KNOWER, “Real Nice Moment”

from Knower Forever

Knower - 2023



Gorillaz, “The Plastic Guru (feat. Johnny Marr & Anoushka Shankar)”

from The Mountain

Kong - 2026



Gorillaz, “Delirium (feat. Mark E. Smith)”

from The Mountain

Kong - 2026



Rosalía, “Berghain”

from LUX

Columbia - 2025



Rosalia, “Berghain (Conrad Taylor Remix)”

from LUX

unofficial



Blonde Redhead, “Missle Me”

from Peel Sessions - Single

Numero Group - 2016



YAP´S, “Alicia en el País del Smog”

from En el País del Smog

Avanzada Metálica - 1992



Unknown Mortal Orchestra, “Heaven 7”

from IC-02 Bogotá

Jagjaguwar - 2025

