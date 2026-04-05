Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band, “Sunshower” from Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band RCA Records Label - 1975
John Barry, “On Her Majesty's Secret Service” from On Her Majesty's Secret Service (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Expanded Edition] Capitol Records - 1968
Bonobo, “Between the Lines (feat. Bajka)” from Days To Come Ninja Tune - 2006
Dionne Warwick, “Reach Out For Me” from Golden Hits Part 1 unknown
Rotary Connection, “Memory Band” from Rotary Connection Geffen - 1966
Timmy Thomas, “Why Can't We Live Together” from Why Can't We Live Together - Single Glades - 2020
Ida Sand, “Rescue me” from Ol' VA Soul Part 1 unknown
The Abyssinians, “Declaration of Rights” from Declaration of Rights 7" CLINCH RECORDS
U-Roy, “True True” from Trojan DJ Collection Trojan
The Itals, “Ina Disa Time” from Ina Disa Time spider Man
Peter Tosh and the Wailers, “Pound Get A Blow” from Burial Impact
Jimmy London, “A Little Love” from A Little Love (45) Randy's Group, Inc - 1971
Angie Stone, “I WIsh (Nuffwish reggae mashup)” from Nuffwish 12" White Label
Yabby U, “Conquering Dub” from King Tubbys Prophecy In Dub Blood & Fire
Bob Holroyd, “Drumming Up a Storm (Remix)” from Fakes Couch
Tosca, “Heidi Bruehl (Makossa & Megablast Remake)” from Heidi Bruehl - EP !K7 Records - 2005
Tilt, “The World Doesn't Know (Özgür Can Mix)” from The World Doesn't Know Lost Language - 2004
Ridgewalkers, “Find (Andy Moor Remix) [feat. E.L.]” from A State of Trance 500 (Mixed by Armin van Buuren, Paul Oakenfold, Cosmic Gate And More) Armada Music - 2011
Burning Spear, “No War” from The Original unofficial
D’Angelo and The Vanguard, “1000 Deaths” from Black Messiah RCA Records Label - 2014
Bob James, “Nautilus” from One Columbia - 1974
Fred Wesley and the J.B.'s, “Blow Your Head" - record skipped badly during show, so i spliced it in here, complete, with no skips.. hence the extra 3 mins of the total show time. from Damn Right I Am Somebody Universal Records - 1974
Roots Manuva, “Who Goes There?” from 4everevolution unknown
Super P, “Peeping” from The First Chapter SP PRODUCTION - 2009
FIRE ISLAND and Loleatta Holloway, “Shout to the top (Frankie Knuckles Classic Mix)” from Shout to the top unknown
FIRE ISLAND and Loleatta Holloway, “Shout to the top (Industry Standard Uprising Mix)” from Shout to the top JBO
New Sector Movements, “The Sun” from Download This Virgin Records - 2001
KNOWER, “Real Nice Moment” from Knower Forever Knower - 2023
Gorillaz, “The Plastic Guru (feat. Johnny Marr & Anoushka Shankar)” from The Mountain Kong - 2026
Gorillaz, “Delirium (feat. Mark E. Smith)” from The Mountain Kong - 2026
Rosalía, “Berghain” from LUX Columbia - 2025
Rosalia, “Berghain (Conrad Taylor Remix)” from LUX unofficial
Blonde Redhead, “Missle Me” from Peel Sessions - Single Numero Group - 2016
YAP´S, “Alicia en el País del Smog” from En el País del Smog Avanzada Metálica - 1992