Iran vs. Empire - Burning Questions for the Resistance

Subtitle:

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Gabriel Rockhill, Nazia Kazi, Adeem Suhail, Adnan Husain

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 6, 2026, midnight

Summary: A panel held at the Philadelphia Liberation Center on March 25th, 2026.



Credits: Audio both recorded on-site and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.



If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent, the Philadelphia Liberation Center, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and Critical Theory Workshop.



https://www.phillyliberationcenter.org

https://pslweb.org

https://criticaltheoryworkshop.com



2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!

Notes: There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.



Version 1: The full audio (00:55:29) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.



Version 2: A 59-minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.



Contact me for a link to the full audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.



To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315





