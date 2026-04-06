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Program Information
Essential Dissent
13
Gabriel Rockhill, Nazia Kazi, Adeem Suhail, Adnan Husain
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
April 6, 2026, midnight
A panel held at the Philadelphia Liberation Center on March 25th, 2026.
Audio both recorded on-site and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent, the Philadelphia Liberation Center, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and Critical Theory Workshop.

https://www.phillyliberationcenter.org
https://pslweb.org
https://criticaltheoryworkshop.com

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!
There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.

Version 1: The full audio (00:55:29) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.

Version 2: A 59-minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.

Contact me for a link to the full audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.

To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315

Iran vs. Empire - Burning Questions for the Resistance Download Program Podcast
Optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
00:55:29 1 March 25, 2026
Philadelphia Liberation Center
  View Script
    
 00:55:29  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Iran vs. Empire - Burning Questions for the Resistance Download Program Podcast
RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
00:59:00 1 March 25, 2026
Philadelphia Liberation Center
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  192Kbps flac
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 