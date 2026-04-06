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Program Information
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|Essential Dissent
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|13
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|Gabriel Rockhill, Nazia Kazi, Adeem Suhail, Adnan Husain
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| Essential Dissent Contact Contributor
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|April 6, 2026, midnight
| A panel held at the Philadelphia Liberation Center on March 25th, 2026.
|Audio both recorded on-site and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.
If you broadcast this audio, please:
1. Credit Essential Dissent, the Philadelphia Liberation Center, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and Critical Theory Workshop.
https://www.phillyliberationcenter.org
https://pslweb.org
https://criticaltheoryworkshop.com
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com
Thanks!
|There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.
Version 1: The full audio (00:55:29) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.
Version 2: A 59-minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.
Contact me for a link to the full audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.
To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315
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| Iran vs. Empire - Burning Questions for the Resistance
|Optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
|00:55:29
|1
| March 25, 2026
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|Philadelphia Liberation Center
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| View Script
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|1
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| 00:55:29
| 192Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|1
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| Iran vs. Empire - Burning Questions for the Resistance
|RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
|00:59:00
|1
| March 25, 2026
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|Philadelphia Liberation Center
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| View Script
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|1
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| 00:59:00
| 192Kbps flac
(MB) None
|1
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