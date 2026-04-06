The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring slush, atmospheric textures.
TRACKLIST
01. Homero Espinosa - Nothing But Love (Jazz Mix) 02. Jay Tripwire - Hallucinatory Ratio 03. Blond_ish - EEEYAAA 04. Scott Diaz - Pipe Dreams 05. Rocco - Someday (Brian Tappert Rework) 06. Paolo Rocco - Journey In Your Mind 07. MC Flipside - Love Hangover (Marc Pompeo Remix) 08. The Alice Rose - My Own Time 09. Kolja Gerstenberg - Herber 660 10. Matt Prehn - Beatsbaby
2026 Sean Savage
Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.
Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.