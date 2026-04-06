Explores why Somalis have had to leave their country, their conditional acceptance in Kenyan society, the added burden of sexism and gender based violence in their communities, and why the US was considered a good place to be a refugee, pre-Trump. Includes an update on the Minnesota fraud cases involving Somalis.
Interviews by Diana Wanyonyi. Additional script by Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for community radio since 1986. Producers' guidelines can be found at wings.org