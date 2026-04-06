The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Women emerging to lead
Weekly Program
Firdaus Ahmed, first elected leader of the Somali community in Mombasa; Halima Ali, Somali refugee who expected to go to the US
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
April 6, 2026, midnight
Explores why Somalis have had to leave their country, their conditional acceptance in Kenyan society, the added burden of sexism and gender based violence in their communities, and why the US was considered a good place to be a refugee, pre-Trump. Includes an update on the Minnesota fraud cases involving Somalis.
Interviews by Diana Wanyonyi. Additional script by Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for community radio since 1986. Producers' guidelines can be found at wings.org

Download Program Podcast
00:28:49 1 April 6, 2026
Kenya, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:49  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 