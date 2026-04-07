Summary: This Way Out’s founding Coordinating Producer leaves a legacy of historic LGBTQ audio, the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy for minors, rebellious protests in India after the president signs a law that erases trans rights, New South Wales is still waiting for the release of the Sackar Report on hate crimes, queer Kenyan activists are launching a voter registration campaign, a trio of trans athletes place third in an Ironman race, and more international LGBTQ news.