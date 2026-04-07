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Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine
Weekly Program
plaintiff Kathy Chiles, Kristen Waggoner - Alliance Defending Freedom, Josh Rovenger - GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, MN Atty Gen Keith Ellison, NSW Legislative Councilmember John Ruddick, Harvey Milk, Greg Gordon - This Way Out
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
April 7, 2026, midnight
This Way Out’s founding Coordinating Producer leaves a legacy of historic LGBTQ audio, the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy for minors, rebellious protests in India after the president signs a law that erases trans rights, New South Wales is still waiting for the release of the Sackar Report on hate crimes, queer Kenyan activists are launching a voter registration campaign, a trio of trans athletes place third in an Ironman race, and more international LGBTQ news.
Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, News Producer Brian DeShazor, News Editor Ebony Joseph, NewsWrap reporters Ava Davis and John Dyer V, Music by the Tom Robinson Band, Art Garfunkel and Kim Wilson.

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00:28:24 1 April 7, 2026
Los Angeles, CA
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 00:28:24  192Kbps mp3
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