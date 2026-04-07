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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Ryan Shannon
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
April 7, 2026, midnight
With all the havoc the Trump administration is currently wreaking on humanity, it’s easy to forget the threat this reign of terror poses for wildlife, as well. Luckily, there are still many people fighting the good fight to protect vulnerable flora and fauna. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Ryan Shannon, a Senior Attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. We discuss the landmark case he helped argue to protect four key Endangered Species Act provisions that the Trump administration had weakened, examine the potential impact of the court's ruling, and learn about a separate case where this administration’s “God Squad” is endangering whales under the guise of national security.
Track: Can You Feel It, Pt. 1
Artist: James Brown
Album: N/A
Label: King Records
Year: 1963

Track: They All Ask’d For You
Artist: The Meters
Album: Fire On The Bayou
Label: Reprise
Year: 1975

Track: To The Last Whale
Artist: Crosby & Nash
Album: Wind on the Water
Label: ABC
Year: 1975

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00:29:00 1 April 7, 2026
San Francisco
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