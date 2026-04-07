Summary: With all the havoc the Trump administration is currently wreaking on humanity, it’s easy to forget the threat this reign of terror poses for wildlife, as well. Luckily, there are still many people fighting the good fight to protect vulnerable flora and fauna. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Ryan Shannon, a Senior Attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. We discuss the landmark case he helped argue to protect four key Endangered Species Act provisions that the Trump administration had weakened, examine the potential impact of the court's ruling, and learn about a separate case where this administration’s “God Squad” is endangering whales under the guise of national security.