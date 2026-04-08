From the Vault, a 2021 interview with Int'l Emergency Committee to Free Iran's Political Prisoners: Larry Everest, & Mariam Claren, daughter of now-former political prisoner Nahid Taghavi. From Heroism for our times, Free Iran's Political Prisoners Now: Raymond Lotta, NYC Revolution Books & advocate for the new communism of Bob Avakian. Bob Avakian, Wars of Empire, Armies of Occupation & Crimes Against Humanity, from “Why We Need an Actual Revolution, and How We Can Really Make Revolution.”
Michael Slate - Host and Producer Henry Carson - Assistant Producer Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant
Broadcast ready with a musical break at 33:16 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.