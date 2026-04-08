From the Vault. Larry Everest, Mariam Claren, Raymond Lotta, Heroism for our Times – Free Iran's Political Prisoners + Bob Avakian, Wars of Empire, Armies of Occupation, Crimes Against Humanity

Subtitle: From the Vault. Larry Everest, Mariam Claren, Raymond Lotta, Heroism for our Times – Free Iran's Political Prisoners + Bob Avakian, Wars of Empire, Armies of Occupation, Crimes Against Humanity

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Larry Everest & Mariam Claren (International Emergency Committee to Free Iran's Political Prisoners); Raymond Lotta (Revolution Books NYC); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 8, 2026, midnight

Summary: From the Vault, a 2021 interview with Int'l Emergency Committee to Free Iran's Political Prisoners: Larry Everest, & Mariam Claren, daughter of now-former political prisoner Nahid Taghavi. From Heroism for our times, Free Iran's Political Prisoners Now: Raymond Lotta, NYC Revolution Books & advocate for the new communism of Bob Avakian. Bob Avakian, Wars of Empire, Armies of Occupation & Crimes Against Humanity, from “Why We Need an Actual Revolution, and How We Can Really Make Revolution.”

Credits: Michael Slate - Host and Producer

Henry Carson - Assistant Producer

Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant



Notes: Broadcast ready with a musical break at 33:16 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.





