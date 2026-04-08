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Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
From the Vault. Larry Everest, Mariam Claren, Raymond Lotta, Heroism for our Times – Free Iran's Political Prisoners + Bob Avakian, Wars of Empire, Armies of Occupation, Crimes Against Humanity
Action/Event
Larry Everest & Mariam Claren (International Emergency Committee to Free Iran's Political Prisoners); Raymond Lotta (Revolution Books NYC); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
April 8, 2026, midnight
From the Vault, a 2021 interview with Int'l Emergency Committee to Free Iran's Political Prisoners: Larry Everest, & Mariam Claren, daughter of now-former political prisoner Nahid Taghavi. From Heroism for our times, Free Iran's Political Prisoners Now: Raymond Lotta, NYC Revolution Books & advocate for the new communism of Bob Avakian. Bob Avakian, Wars of Empire, Armies of Occupation & Crimes Against Humanity, from “Why We Need an Actual Revolution, and How We Can Really Make Revolution.”
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant  
Broadcast ready with a musical break at 33:16 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.  

TMSS-260408 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 8, 2026
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 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
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